Crypto Bot Trader Alert: What You Need To Know About The Plan By Dan Hollings Before You Jump In

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, November 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone who is into crypto, even in the slightest, chances are good they have been hearing a lot about Dan Hollings The Plan. He is being called the man who cracked the crypto code and he is now fixed on teaching the world (or at least whoever wants to listen) how to make steady profits from this volatile market.Heather Farrell, founder of The Profitable Expat went behind the scenes to get the questions answered that people really want to know about The Plan, investing in crypto, and how to know if this is a good fit for them."Most folks out there are once bitten, twice shy when it comes to investing," says Farrell. She goes on to say that "In today's world, the speed at which the investment climate is changing can be downright alarming." This is why she decided to pull back the curtain on this trendy topic to help explain who might benefit, and who should probably steer clear.WHAT IS THE PLAN?"It's just a simple training program," says Farrell, "that happens to be on the topic of investing in crypto."In 6-sessions the complete novice is brought to an admirable level of understanding on:- what crypto is and why it's here to stay,- how blockchain technology makes cryptocurrencies the most transparent asset class in the world,- how to use automated bots to profit from the volatility of the crypto market and earn steady passive income,- and glimpses at other ways to invest in crypto that can also produce impressive returns.Of special note: The Plan, now out of beta, is officially launching during the first 2-weeks of December and those interested in watching the creator; Dan Hollings as he provides an in-depth free webinar training on his program are invited to click here to secure a seat REQUIREMENTS:- After enrolling in The Plan, investors must open their own exchange account and manage their own investment capital which could be a deal-breaker for those who prefer to hire investment advisors.- A minimum of $3,000usd/bot is required as seed capital.- Students must complete approximately 10-12 hours of training and be willing to devote 30 minutes/week thereafter.WHAT THE PLAN IS NOT:- It is not an investment pool or pyramid scheme (students must invest and control their own money).- It is not investment advice (it teaches how to do a specific investing strategy).- It is not difficult to learn, or labor-intensive to carry out.After factoring in all this data, Farrell is comfortable in making the following assessment. "The Plan and Dan Hollings are both highly regarded and the training program would be worth considering for those who wish to take an active role in their investments and want to improve the ROI on their savings." She goes on to say "Furthermore, this asset class and investment strategy can add a vital pillar to a well-diversified portfolio that could very well produce one of the most reliable and impressive returns in any given dossier."This program would not be a good fit for anyone wishing to have a completely hands-off investment and relinquish control of their capital to a 3rd party. Additionally, anyone who is completely incapable of operating a computer, or who has an extremely low tolerance for investment risk.While there are many experts in this space who rightly point out that this particular investment strategy is very likely the safest way to invest in crypto today, it still bears mentioning that when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, there are no guarantees and people lose money every day. All students are advised to "do your own research" (DYOR) throughout the program and especially before putting real dollars to work in the market.THE VERDICT:Farrell gives it a thumbs up for those who fall under the "who it's for" category. She is a Beta 1 member and completed the training herself so she could fully understand it in order to know if it's worthy of her endorsement.Heather Farrell is an online business expert who specializes in matching up individuals with their ideal online business. Her background over the last decade is deeply rooted in e-commerce, digital marketing, and private label physical products. Prior to this, she spent several years tied to her computer, analyzing technical indicators to trade options.Options trading is widely considered tech-heavy and time-consuming with unreliable profits and is not something the masses can easily carry out or earn a steady income from. The investment strategy in The Plan (crypto bot trading) on the other hand, could be considered the blissfully happy little brother or sister (to options trading) who skips in to check on the automated bots, tally up the daily profits, and carry on living a life away from the computer.Farrell explains; "Over the past 11 weeks of real-money trading, my account is up 30% and is averaging $162.00/day in completely passive income."Interested parties can click here to read a comprehensive review of Dan Hollings The Plan.Farrell, her husband, and 2 cats currently reside in Japan where she blogs about online business, life in Japan, and her own crypto investing adventure. Anyone interested can read her blog: The Profitable Expat.DISCLAIMER: The information provided here does not constitute investment advice or financial advice and should not be treated as such. The Crypto market is considered risky and people can lose money and should only invest what they can afford to lose. Investors should "do your own research" (DYOR) and consult a licensed professional in their jurisdiction. I do not work for The Plan or its associates, I am an independent affiliate and the opinions expressed here are my own. I may receive referral payments if you click on links in this article.

