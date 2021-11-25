Global Buildings Construction Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the buildings construction market is expected to grow from $5.88 trillion in 2020 to $6.45 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.75 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The population profile of most countries is becoming older, increasing the demand for elderly friendly infrastructure. Better residential as well nonresidential buildings had to be made more accessible to the elderly. This resulted in increased buildings construction activity.

The building construction market consists of sales of buildings construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings. Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The building construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Trends In The Global Buildings Construction Market

Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey 2015, about 51% of construction firms in the UK were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry. For instance, some, Major companies using green construction techniques include Turner Construction Co, Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps and Holder Construction.

Global Buildings Construction Market Segments:

The global building construction market is further segmented:

By Type: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction

By End User Sector: Private, Public

By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

Subsegments Covered: Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses), Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments), New Housing For-Sale Builders, Residential Remodelers, Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

By Geography: The global construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global buildings construction market.

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides buildings construction market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global buildings construction market, buildings construction market share, buildings construction market players, buildings construction market segments and geographies, buildings construction market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The buildings construction market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Buildings Construction Market Organizations Covered: China State Construction Engineering Co Ltd; D.R. Horton Inc; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; Lennar Corporation; Kiewit Building Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

