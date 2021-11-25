Submit Release
DUI # 3 / DLS-C Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 21B404863

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2021 / 0140 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI # 3 / Driving Suspended License Criminal.

 

ACCUSED: Bernard Tanner III

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 25, 2021, at approximately 0140 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 4 in the Town of Rutland.

 

Investigation revealed the operator Bernard Tanner (44) had been driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. 

 

Tanner was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. During processing it was determined Tanner had an active arrest warrant.

 

Tanner was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on the warrant and issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time for the DUI.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.      

BAIL: Held on Warrant (200.00 Bail)

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

