CIOReviewIndia recognizes Ranosys as one of the 10 Most Promising Low-Code Solutions Providers-2021
Ranosys, a global digital consulting firm, has been chosen as one amongst the 10 Most Promising Low-Code Solutions Providers-2021 by CIOReviewIndia.
We strive hard to make productivity gain and agility a key differentiator for our clients and OutSystems helps us achieve that.”SINGAPORE, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys, a global digital consulting firm, has been chosen as one amongst the 10 Most Promising Low-Code Solutions Providers-2021 by CIOReviewIndia for consistently promoting innovation and delivering experience-driven digital solutions leveraging complete capabilities of low-code technology and leading enterprise platforms like OutSystems.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
“We’re glad to have received this recognition from CIOReviewIndia. Being one of the early adopters of the OutSystems’s low-code platform, we’ve spent a lot of time perfecting our knowledge about the technology and its associated parameters. We strive hard to make productivity gain and agility a key differentiator for our clients and OutSystems helps us achieve that'', says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys.
“Ranosys is where innovative ideas are turned into reality, which eventually puts our clients ahead in the league against the competition. We don’t believe in an uncertain tomorrow. Instead, we like to prepare for it,” he continued.
Designed to help organizations build scalable, secure, and reliable enterprise-grade applications, OutSystems enables rapid development and quick response to evolving market dynamics. Ranosys leverages these differentiating features of OutSystems and couples them with its unique customer-centric, design-driven approach in supporting global clients across their entire application development lifecycle.
Established with a humble workforce in 2008, Ranosys has built a niche for itself with the continued development of human capital and investment in relationships within the platform ecosystem. They’ve even established a strategic Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the purpose of encouraging research and development as well as promoting collaboration across industries. Their OutSystems Champions have strategized, delivered, built, and continuously supported mission-critical applications for renowned Indian and global enterprises. Moreover, Ranosys has also joined hands with universities to introduce low-code as a subject in the educational curriculum.
Read more about our feature in the CIOReviewIndia here.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a CMMI Level 3 Digital Consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the US, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
For more information, visit https://www.ranosys.com/
Or, fill the form and shoot us an email at sales@ranosys.com
About CIOReview
CIOReviewIndia is an Enterprise IT magazine that serves as a platform for CIOs and equivalents to share their views on new technology trends and learn from each other’s experiences. Being a neutral knowledge hub for technology decision-makers, we take pride in providing a trustworthy and knowledgeable media platform for CIOs and other technology buyers to share their insights, which in turn helps technology and business leaders with analysis of information technology trends and provides them with an in-depth understanding of the challenges and opportunities in adoption of new technologies.
Kali Charan Rajput
Ranosys
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn