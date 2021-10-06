Ranosys scores a double win with 2021 Adobe Partner Award and Marketo success story
Ranosys has been named SEA Commercial Partner of the Year by Adobe. Registering a double win, Ranosys was published as a success story by Adobe Marketo Engage.
Ranosys' double win as the 2021 Adobe Commerce Partner of the Year and being published as a success story on the Adobe Marketo Engage site has raised the bar for customer success and collaboration.”SINGAPORE, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys, a leading digital commerce, digital transformation, and product engineering company has been named SEA Commercial Partner of the Year by Adobe. Registering a double win, Ranosys was recently published as a success story by Adobe Marketo Engage on its digital platform.
— Akshay Bajpaee, Head of Growth Partner Sales at Adobe
This Adobe Commerce Commercial Partner award underscores Ranosys’ commitment to customer satisfaction, adding several certifications, including regional and global specializations. It also recognizes Ranosys’ premium standard in the design and development of end-to-end customer experiences using the Adobe Commerce platform, its strong investment in forging technical competence and establishing a sound practice around the Adobe Experience Cloud applications.
As more enterprises continue to adopt the Adobe Commerce and Adobe Marketo Engage platforms to transform their digital experiences, Ranosys is consistently recognized by Adobe for helping clients and customers maximize platform impact and its applications. Recognizing Ranosys’ continued ability to help brands deliver personalized experiences on enterprise platforms and applications, it was previously honored for the Adobe 2020 Delivery Quality Solution Partner of the Year recognition.
“We feel extremely overwhelmed on our double win with Adobe”, says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO-Ranosys.
He continued, “Adobe has been an invaluable partner to us for several years and counting and we’re especially honored by the award and our organization being published as a success story as it highlights our experience and expertise on two of the most significant Adobe Experience Cloud solutions- Adobe Commerce and Adobe Marketo Engage. These recognitions from Adobe reciprocates to our team’s incredible dedication to guiding brands, creating invigorating customer experiences, and helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Our partnership with Adobe and its solutions has always assisted us in driving amazing outcomes for our clients and customers and we wish to continue it for many years to come.”
A year ago, Ranosys adopted Adobe Marketo Engage to expand their delivery capabilities to other solutions with the Adobe Experience Cloud, monitor and boost their email marketing performances and strategies, and assist their B2B clients in driving more traffic to their websites. Undoubtedly, Adobe Marketo Engage has played a game-changing role in Ranosys’ business expansion plans and client work, improvising the ability of their clients to drive more traffic to their online shops and bettering their lead acquisition strategies.
“We want to congratulate the Ranosys team on their remarkable double win. It's truly well deserved. Winning the Adobe 2021 Adobe Commerce Commercial Partner of the Year Award demonstrates their outstanding commitment and long-standing expertise in creating innovative customer experiences through Adobe Experience Cloud and driving quantifiable impact on the merchants and retailers in the region. Being published as a success story on our Adobe Marketo Engage website is a testament to their fitting platform implementation to solve business challenges and assist their clients with result-driven marketing solutions while growing stronger as an Adobe Partner. This win has raised the bar for customer success and collaboration and we look forward to strengthening our fruitful partnership with Ranosys”, -Akshay Bajpaee, Head of Growth Partner Sales at Adobe.
Known for designing future-ready eCommerce solutions, Ranosys readily fuses design-thinking, technical acumen and data insights to constantly innovate and evolve. With an experienced team of certified Adobe Professionals, Ranosys is all set to empower companies to fully understand customers, extract actionable data, implement it to client growth strategies and emerge as a leader in digital transformation solutions.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a CMMI Level 3 Global Digital Consulting Company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the USA, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
About Adobe Commerce
Adobe, and the Adobe Commerce platform, is a leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries and was named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. In addition to its flagship digital commerce platform, Adobe Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences.
About Adobe Marketo Engage
Adobe Marketo Engage is a software-as-a-serve (SaaS)-based marketing automation software that helps organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks, and workflows. It is a leader in automating customer journeys, orchestrating content for all touchpoints, optimizing customer experiences, and offering end-to-end engagements.
