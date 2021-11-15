Adobe’s flagship event, Meet Magento Singapore brings back in-person track
Ranosys is all set to organise the 4th edition of Meet Magento Singapore - a global digital commerce event.
We kept the in-person event exclusive keeping in mind the safety of all participants and are excited to host the community after 2 years at a physical venue”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys is all set to organise the 4th edition of Meet Magento Singapore - a global digital commerce event where industry leaders, experienced developers, iconic online merchants and technology partners come together to discuss the future and scope of digital commerce.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
To be held on November 18, Meet Magento Singapore 2021 will unite industry leaders from all over the world in a unique hybrid format with an exclusive in-person event and an online conference running parallely.
The in-person edition of the MMSG event is invite-only to ensure maximum safety and adherence to Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Singapore government. On the other hand, the virtual conference will enable digital commerce experts, developers, merchants, leaders, and solution providers from across the globe to interact with each other.
“The past 2 years have been a turning point for the entire world and the digital commerce community witnessed a radical impact on its ecosystem. At MMSG, our aim has always been to play the role of a catalyst in accelerating industry-wide innovation and this year’s hybrid event is a step ahead towards the direction of embracing our new realities”, says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys. “We kept the in-person event exclusive keeping in mind the safety of all participants and are excited to host the community after 2 years at a physical venue”, he continued.
Slated to bring together the key players of the digital commerce industry, Meet Magento Singapore is sponsored by Atome, Adyen, dotdigital, checkout.com, ShipperHQ, WorldPay, Cloudways besides having Adobe Commerce and PayPal as its headline and platinum sponsors respectively. With an elusive line-up of speakers from Adobe, Kanmo Group, Accenture, Adyen, Wing Tai Retail Group, and PayPal and insightful panel discussions, MM21SG will be a day-long event filled with expert discussions, noteworthy industry trends, and meaningful conversations about Magento and the future of digital commerce.
To attend the virtual event, register now - https://bit.ly/3EdxGCB
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a CMMI Level 3 Global Digital Consulting Company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the USA, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
For more information, visit https://www.ranosys.com/
Or, fill the form and shoot us an email at sales@ranosys.com.
About Adobe Commerce
Adobe, and the Adobe Commerce platform, is a leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries and was named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. In addition to its flagship digital commerce platform, Adobe Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences.
About Meet Magento Singapore
Meet Magento Singapore, a global eCommerce event, welcomes all companies, individuals, retailers, and merchants active in digital commerce, with a curious interest in how Magento helps disrupt the eCommerce industry, achieve the inconceivable, and assist businesses in registering massive and surmounting growth. Join seasoned Magento professionals, experienced developers, ambitious merchants, and other technology partners in an insightful and reimagine future of digital commerce.
