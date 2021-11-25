Centroid Solutions wins 2 awards for risk management and technology solutions in UAE

Centroid Solutions UAE bags two awards from International Business Magazine Centroid Solutions UAE awarded as 'Best Risk Management System Provider UAE 2021' by International Business Magazine International Business Magazine awards Centroid Solutions ‘Best Technology Solution Provider for Multi-Asset Brokers UAE 2021’

DUBAI, UAE, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine awards ‘Best Technology Solution Provider for Multi-Asset Brokers UAE 2021’ and ‘Best Risk Management System Provider UAE 2021’ to Centroid Solutions for delivering innovative systems to the multi-asset brokers for optimized risk-adjusted performance.

International Business Magazine, the Dubai-based B2B business-oriented publication house, has awarded Centroid Solutions with two titles - ‘Best Technology Solution Provider for Multi-Asset Brokers UAE 2021’ and ‘Best Risk Management System Provider UAE 2021’.

The Dubai-based multi-asset technology provider offers intelligent risk management, bridging and hosting solutions for multi-asset brokers. Centroid Solutions combines real-time analytics, sophisticated risk-management, and advanced connectivity with extensive industry-knowledge to improve risk-adjusted performance and strengthen sustainability for brokers.

Technology for risk management, markets connectivity and trade execution

Centroid has some of the most impressive technologies for multi-asset brokers. One of which is Centroid24, an intelligent quant-based risk management engine. The platform provides real-time global view across all operations in one central place. It measures the market risk level, assesses the potential losses, performs VaR Analysis, creates risk profiles and increases the overall P&L performance using intelligent client profiling analysis. This is considered as one of the best platforms for risk management in the industry.

Another system offered by Centroid is Centroid Gateways, a multi-asset liquidity bridge and aggregation engine. It connects to liquidity providers and exchanges via dedicated APIs and allows trading platforms (such as MT4, MT5, cTrader and other proprietary platforms) to gain access to all markets. This platform features customizable liquidity and markup models, execution models at the trade level, based on quantitative risk factors, and more. It is also capable of performing STP activity fully or partially, based on customizable parameters.

Talking about the award, Centroid Solutions CEO, Cristian Vlasceanu, said, “We are honored to win these prestigious awards. We extend our gratitude to the team at International Business Magazine for this recognition and acknowledgement to our company’s hard work and success over the last years. Our commitment has always been to provide the best solutions and services to our customers, and it is uplifting to see our efforts being recognized. We will continue to empower our clients with exciting new solutions and best-in-class customer services.”

Commenting on the declaration of winners, Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine said, “Centroid Solutions has developed a full-scale technology to meet all the needs of the brokers. It has inducted a talented team of quant engineers and developers to equip the brokers with the necessary tools, giving them a competitive edge in this fast-changing industry. These were some of the reasons we sighted before considering them for the two titles.”

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a Dubai-based Multi-Asset Technology Provider offering Intelligent Risk Management, Bridging and Hosting Solutions for Multi-Asset Brokers. Centroid Solutions combines real-time analytics, sophisticated risk-management, advanced connectivity and execution technology with extensive industry knowledge to help brokers strengthen business sustainability and improve risk-adjusted PnL performance. The company’s flagship offering includes: Centroid24 RMS, an all-in-one risk management software that automates in real-time all risk management and analytics activities for the dealing department and decision-makers of the company. Centroid Gateways Aggregation Engine, an innovative multi-asset bridging and execution engine, featuring a quant-based execution technology which enables flow allocation at a granular trade level, based on any quantitative risk factors the broker is tracking. The execution engine opens up new revenue capturing capabilities for the broker, as well as greater flexibility for controlling the exposure, managing and optimizing the flow. Centroid Solutions also offers infrastructure and server hosting services, tailored for financial trading platforms.

Website: https://www.centroidsol.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: https://intlbm.com/