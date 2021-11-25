West Tennessee Weekly Construction November 24-December 1, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, November 24, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Beginning September 7, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between L.M. 25.5 to L.M. 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek. Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-431: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 431 from SR 22 to near Broadway Street for resurfacing.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

MAINTENANCE: Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place. (TBD on Dates for epoxy overlay due to material availability)

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Monday, November 23, 12:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. and Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. All side streets are now open, and two lanes of traffic are open westbound with one lane of traffic open eastbound.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-54: The resurfacing on SR 54 from near Thomas Lane (LM 8.62) to near Thomas Street (LM 13.62) will cause intermittent daytime lane closures for adjustment of catch basins, concrete curb ramp retrofit, and resurfacing operations. During paving operations around the courthouse square in Brownsville, TN a detour will be put into place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 (Floating Maintenance): Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent left and right lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 105.0-106.0 to repair damaged asphalt.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40. Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for median paving operations and installation of barrier rail for the outside shoulder.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday, December 1 through Wednesday, December 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for median paving operations and installation of barrier rail for the outside shoulder.

Friday, December 3, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, December 6, 6:00 a.m.: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-40 in both the east and westbound directions from MM 107.0 to 110.0. I-40 eastbound traffic will then be shifted to the westbound inside lane in the median crossover areas for bridge construction activities taking place over the eastbound lanes.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction.

Friday, December 10, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, December 13, 6:00 a.m.: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-40 in both the east and westbound directions from MM 107.0 to 110.0.

I-40 eastbound traffic will then be shifted to the westbound inside lane in the median crossover areas for bridge construction activities taking place over the eastbound lanes.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions

Restrictions: There is a 11’ width restriction in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 22 from Brown Street to Jane Lane will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be NO closures during school hours from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-200: There will be miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 200 from Joe Horton Rd, (LM 4.79) to Virgil Ln. (LM 9.92). Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System. Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will each have one lane closed from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 to relocate barrier rail. Ramps could be closed intermittently for short durations. One lane in each direction of I-40 will remain open

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1 to MM 88.5.

One Lane Closed until Spring of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, December 1 through Wednesday, December 8, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will each have one lane closed from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 to relocate barrier rail. Ramps could be closed intermittently for short durations. One lane in each direction of I-40 will remain open.

Wednesday, December 1 - Campbell Street will be down to one lane with a flagging operation from 6 am – 6pm between the entrance and exit ramps of I-40. Motorists will still be able to access I-40 but local traffic should seek alternate route

Thursday, December 2 - Campbell Street will be down to one lane with a flagging operation from 6 am – 6pm between the entrance and exit ramps of I-40. Motorists will still be able to access I-40 but local traffic should seek alternate route.

*All work is weather dependent.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-223 Monday, November 8 through approximately May 27, 2022: (SR 223) Shady Grove Road will be closed at L.M. 2.28 for bridge replacement. Detours will be in place.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-224: There will be possible lane closures in both directions from SR 142 to US 64 (SR 15) for resurfacing operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

REGION IV: RELENSING SNOWPLOWABLE MARKERS: Fayette, Shelby, Benton, Henry, and Weakley Counties: There will be temporary daytime mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest M AINTENANCE:

Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-194: Monday, November 29, through Tuesday, November 30: The resurfacing on SR 194 from west of Whispering Meadows Drive (LM 15.06) to SR 59 (LM 23.06) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River Bridge lighting repair. LM 0.00

Monday, November 29 through Thursday, December 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from LM 0.00 (MM INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.00 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to upgrade existing curb access ramps to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70)

Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. existing curb access ramps are being upgraded to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175 : The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (LM 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (LM 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair Monday, November 29 through Tuesday, November 30: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Drain and Pipe Cleaning Monday, November 29 through Thursday, December 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for drain and pipe cleaning operations. Weather Permitting.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.