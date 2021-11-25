Brightleaf Solutions Announces Alliance with Karta Legal, LLC. to offer implementation for the end client
The combined offering will deliver a progressive solution to the legal industryBROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc., a company that provides software and services to overcome the challenge of mining important information from structured, unstructured, and text-based documents, today announced their alliance with Karta Legal., a premier legal operation, and management consulting firm.
Karta Legal, which specializes in streamlining legal business processes and legal operations with clients by applying advanced Agile project management techniques and Lean Six Sigma principles and Brightleaf’s technology-powered data extraction service for Legacy Contract migration, provides a well-rounded best in breed solutions for clients in the operational and business practice of law
Clients are constantly looking to improve the way they organize, manage and access critical information and obligations locked away in their contracts. Our combined services and solutions are directly aimed at improving our clients’ knowledge, information access, processes, and workflow, in a timely and efficient manner to assure increased value. Get a handle around contracts through processes and information locked within the contracts available for analysis and reporting, through the combined efforts of Brightleaf and Karta Legal.
Brightleaf offers its clients a method to digitize their paper contracts by utilizing its semantic intelligence software to extract meta-data, terms and conditions, and even obligations from these contracts. Ultimately, the digitized documents and the extracted metadata get imported into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system, where all the reporting and triggers are set.
ABOUT KARTA LEGAL, LLC.
Karta Legal is an award-winning legal operations and law practice management consultancy for legal departments and law firms of any size. The mission of the company is to innovate the legal industry by training legal professionals on best of class legal project management and process improvement methodologies. Karta Legal’s lawyers, Lean Six Sigma Black Belts, project managers, and legal technologists also work with clients to create better and improved processes. Through partnerships with vetted and carefully curated legal technology vendors, Karta Legal guides clients through the selection of the right technology and the automation of the most efficiently designed processes.
For more information.
Karta Legal LLC
950 3rd Avenue, New York, NY
www.kartalegal.com
Info@kartalegal.com
Tel: 212-897-9500
ABOUT BRIGHTLEAF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Brightleaf provides a technology-powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our team of lawyers to check the output, and our Six-Sigma process. Your legacy contractual documents along with this extracted meta-data can be migrated into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system for tracking and reporting. This greatly enhances the value of your investment in the system. The data can be virtually anything, and it is customized for each of your types of contracts. All meta-data, terms and conditions, legal provisions, and even all obligations (which are usually scattered throughout your contracts) are extracted by our software. Our team of lawyers checks each extracted data-point against the original documents using a stringent Six-Sigma quality process, which delivers highly accurate results. Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including the “Outstanding Service Provider Award” by World Commerce & Contracting as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT
Daniel Berdichevsky
Account Executive, Brightleaf Solutions, Inc.
p: (888) 489-1800 x627
c: (617) 671-8061
dberdichevsky@brightleaf.com
Brightleaf Solutions, Inc. Brightleaf Solutions – India
1600 Beacon St. Suite 211 4th Floor, Marisoft-1,
Brookline, MA 02246 Marigold IT Park, Kalyani Nagar, Pune 411014
(888) 489-1800
www.brightleaf.com
