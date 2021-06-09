Brightleaf Solutions has Successfully Completed the Penetration Test of its Web Applications
An Independent testing firm affirms Brightleaf’s adherence to OWASP standards and strong security controlsBROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of contract data extraction using its own proprietary Artificial Intelligence based software, today announced that it has successfully completed its annual AWS server’s penetration tests by an external testing firm. This verification shows Brightleaf’s strong commitment to the security of its client’s sensitive information while delivering high-quality services to extract meta-data and other information from their contracts.
A vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT) are a type of security testing for web applications, portals, and sites. It involves finding security holes i.e., vulnerabilities in the web application, and exploiting these vulnerabilities to assess the health of the online SaaS application. VAPT is essential to identify and fix any security vulnerabilities in the system. The clean report validates the strong controls and practices followed by Brightleaf to ensure the security of data in its system.
Brightleaf uses its state-of-the-art NLP/AI/ML technologies to provide a service to extract key information (attributes, provisions, obligations, etc.) from its client’s legacy contracts. Coupled with a thorough review by its team of lawyers, Brightleaf delivers Six-Sigma results to its clients and has helped hundreds of organizations gain greater visibility into their contracts with the transformative power of modern AI technology.
“At Brightleaf we are super sensitive about the security of our client’s data and a regular scheduled internal and external security test is important to ensure our system’s security wellbeing. Brightleaf is an ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 attested company and we are committed to leave no stone unturned to give the best services to our customers.” Said Samir Bhatia, Brightleaf’s CEO. “We want our customers to stay assured that we are making every effort to stay compliant and deliver the best in industry.”
A vulnerability assessment is a way to identify any security vulnerabilities in the system, the penetration test takes the assessment a little further, it is an authorized simulated cyberattack on the system, performed to evaluate the security of the system.
ABOUT BRIGHTLEAF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Brightleaf provides a technology powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our own team of lawyers to check the output, and our own Six-Sigma process.
Your legacy contractual documents along with this extracted meta-data can be migrated into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system for tracking and reporting. This greatly enhances the value of your investment in the system. The data can be virtually anything, and it is customized for each of your type of contracts. All meta-data, terms and conditions, legal provisions, and even all obligations (which are usually scattered throughout your contracts) are extracted by our software. Our team of lawyers check each-and- every extracted data-point against the original documents using a stringent Six-Sigma quality process, which delivers highly accurate results.
Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including the “Outstanding Service Provider Award” by WCC as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions
