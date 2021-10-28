Brightleaf Solutions Announces Alliance with CLM Gurus
An alliance between two leaders in the industry to provide clients a seamless CLM implementation experience with perfect legacy contract data populationBROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc. and CLM Gurus will jointly provide their clients a seamless and comprehensive approach to their Contract Management System implementation populated with perfect metadata from their OCRed legacy contracts.
An effective deployment of a contract management system requires proper planning, configuration, and a staged rollout of the system. A critical component to ensure adoption of the system, and increase the investment in it, is the migration of legacy contracts and their associated data into the CLM.
By providing services that encompass the wide range of requirements for a successful implementation, CLM Gurus and Brightleaf enable their clients to be confident that they are getting a customized, ready to use CLM solution.
Contract Management Systems require a very detailed implementation that is best handled by experienced implementors who are intimately familiar with the process and the systems. CLM Gurus understands the needs of the clients, customizes the solutions to attain successful rollouts to different departments within a company. Brightleaf specializes in legacy contract migration of the previously executed contracts, OCR’s the documents, extracts meta data the meta-data to the clients’ specifications to populate the CLM. This provides the clients a ready-to-use system by all departments.
Led by Jim O’Hare, COO and Founder of CLM Gurus. Jim brings 38 years of software services, the last 20 of which have been focused specifically in the contract management (CLM) software market for global 500 organizations. With over 400 CLM implementations and re-engineering assessments, Jim and his team bring significant experience to any engagement.
Brightleaf is a leading service provider for Legacy Contract Data Extraction and Migration. Boasting over 22 million data points extracted since its inception, Brightleaf offers a full cradle to grave approach for data extraction from legacy contracts that no other company can.
Brightleaf CEO, Samir Bhatia said “It is a pleasure to work with Jim and his team. We have done so on many occasions in the past offering best of breed custom CLM solutions with a perfect data population. We look forward to working with them on many more projects”
ABOUT CLM GURUS:
With over 1000 CLM implementations, we know what it takes to implement contract lifecycle management systems at every size company and in all industries. With our expansive partner network, we are able to bring a full-service team to your implementation for complete end to end support. For more information visit: https://clmgurus.com/
ABOUT BRIGHTLEAF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Brightleaf provides a technology powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our own team of lawyers to check the output, and our own Six-Sigma process.
Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including “Company of the Year” as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT
Daniel Berdichevsky
Account Executive, Brightleaf Solutions, Inc.
p: (888) 489-1800 x627
c: (617) 671-8061
dberdichevsky@brightleaf.com
Brightleaf Solutions, Inc.
1600 Beacon St. Suite 211
Brookline, MA 02246
(888) 489-1800
Brightleaf Solutions – India
4th Floor, Marisoft-1
Marigold IT Park, Kalyani Nagar
Pune 411014
www.brightleaf.com
Daniel Berdichevsky
Brightleaf Solutions
(617) 671-8061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn