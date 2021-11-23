Teacher Adopts Student That Has Spent Half Her Life in Foster Care: 'Completes Our Family'

Judicial officers from the Los Angeles Superior Court held virtual adoption hearings for over 150 children in the Los Angeles County foster care as a part of 2021's National Adoption Day. Families were able to appear through video to finalize their adoptions, and were also given gift cards donated by the LA Rotary Club.
