Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,545 in the last 365 days.

Teacher Adopts Student That Has Spent Half Her Life in Foster Care: 'Completes Our Family'

Judicial officers from the Los Angeles Superior Court held virtual adoption hearings for over 150 children in the Los Angeles County foster care as a part of 2021's National Adoption Day. Families were able to appear through video to finalize their adoptions, and were also given gift cards donated by the LA Rotary Club.

You just read:

Teacher Adopts Student That Has Spent Half Her Life in Foster Care: 'Completes Our Family'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.