Golden Ring Barrack To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

November 24, 2021

(ESSEX, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack will be targeting impaired drivers.

Tonight, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Nov. 24, troopers in Baltimore County will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

Enhanced enforcement efforts like this will continue over the weekend. Between today and Sunday, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks statewide will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during holiday seasons. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

If your weekend plans include alcoholic beverages, please plan to have a designated driver. The Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack wants to emphasize the preventable nature of drunk driving reminding everyone all it takes is a little planning ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a cab. But whatever you do, don’t drink and drive.

###