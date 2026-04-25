Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County That Claimed The Life Of A Highway Worker

April 25, 2026

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince George’s County that claimed the life of a highway worker.

The deceased is identified as Robert Dempsey, 40, of Ellicott City. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before noon, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the inner loop of the Capital Beltway at Maryland Route 414 for the report of a crash involving two vehicles. Emergency response personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to the scene to assist with the lane closures.

The preliminary investigation indicates a highway worker, later identified as Dempsey, was outside of his emergency work vehicle setting up cones on the ramp from St. Barnabas Road for traffic control when he was struck by a Mazda CX5 traveling on the ramp. The driver of the Mazda CX5, identified as Joshua Anderson, 41, of Fort Washington, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment. There were no other injuries reported. Charges are pending outcome of the investigation.

Lanes were closed for nearly five hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by emergency medical services personnel from Prince George’s County and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

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