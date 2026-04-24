2025 Trooper Of The Year Announced; More Than 200 Personnel Honored At Department Awards Ceremony In Timonium

April 24, 2026

(TIMONIUM, MD) – The 2025 Trooper of the Year was announced while more than 200 individuals were honored on Thursday at an awards ceremony for their outstanding acts of courage, dedication to duty, lifesaving efforts, and humanitarianism.

Honorees including Maryland State Troopers, civilian employees from the Department, allied law enforcement officers, and emergency personnel, were presented with Governor’s Citations, Superintendent Salutes, the Life Saving Award, and other distinguished awards.

“It is an honor to recognize the sworn and professional staff members of the Department who go above and beyond to serve and protect all Marylanders,” said Colonel Michael A. Jackson, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police. “Their stories of heroism, service, and commitment contribute to the legacy of tradition and excellence that shapes what the Maryland Department of State Police represents.”

Trooper First Class Bryce Thienhom, 2025 Trooper of the Year

TFC Thienhom, a graduate of the 154th Maryland State Police Academy Class is assigned to the Rockville Barrack, where he has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and has worked to enhance his professional skills. He pursued specialized training in accident reconstruction, DUI and intoximeter certification, and highway gun crime training that has directly translated into his work. With a total of 156 DUI arrests last year, he removed more impaired drivers from our roadways than any other Maryland State Trooper since 2013.

Captain Milt Taylor Humanitarian Awardee, Trooper First Class Clay Barnhart

TFC Clay Barnhart was honored with the Captain Milt Taylor Humanitarian award for his commitment to community support. Since 2023, TFC Barnhart has organized and participated in numerous initiatives to support community welfare, like food drives benefiting the College Park Food Pantry, Toys for Tots, fundraising for Special Olympics Maryland through the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge, youth coaching, and participation in community events.

2025 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year

Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor Jessica Wilson has been with the Department for 18 years. EDS Wilson manages the dispatch operations for both the College Park and Forestville Barracks within Prince George’s County, the busiest and most demanding county in the state. Despite the high call volume, operational complexity, and sustained pressure inherent to this assignment, she consistently performs at an exceptional level.

2025 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher of the Year

Emergency Dispatcher Lauren Powell has been with the Department for 19 years and is currently assigned to the Salisbury Barrack. As a dispatcher, she works well under pressure and demonstrates exceptional calmness and professionalism when handling calls for service. In addition to assisting other barracks, ED Powell has been a member of the Federalsburg Fire Department since 1998.

The 2025 Maryland State Police Citizen of the Year was also announced. Although not pictured, Ms. Diane Riley was honored for her dedication, professionalism and nearly thirty years of service with the Department. Ms. Riley started her career as an emergency dispatcher in 1996. She was later promoted to emergency dispatcher supervisor. Today she serves as the CJIS Systems Officer (CSO) for the state of Maryland, overseeing all aspects related to the Criminal Justice Information Services, which manages criminal records, usage and access to the Nation Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Colonel Michael A. Jackson and the MSP Underwater Recovery Team

Members of the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), Tactical Medics Unit, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Underwater Hazardous Device Team were presented with a Governor’s Citation for their response to the midair crash involving American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter last January. These teams of first responders worked countless hours amidst scenes of submerged wreckage, in near-freezing water temperatures with poor visibility and other hazardous materials to recover the victims and provide closure to their families.

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