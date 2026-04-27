Maryland State Police Make Arrest In Connection With Reported Shooting In Carroll County

April 27, 2026

(ELDERSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Carroll County man in connection with a reported shooting that occurred at a restaurant on Friday night in Carroll County.

The accused is identified as Matthew Tyler Hanks, 52, of Sykesville. Hanks was arrested by Maryland State Police on the scene. In consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Carroll County, Hanks was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and other related charges.

The victims are identified as Brooks Sandoval, 60, of Hampstead and David Hopwood, 50, of Sykesville. Both victims were transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

At approximately 9:30pm on April 24, 2026, troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to a reported shooting at a restaurant located in the unit-block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg. Upon their arrival, troopers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Troopers also located the suspect, later identified as Hanks, outside of the restaurant where he was taken into police custody without incident. Hanks was processed at the Westminster Barrack and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting took place outside in the rear of the restaurant after a reported altercation between the three men. Police believe the three men knew each other prior to the incident.

The handgun police believe was used in the incident was recovered. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Maryland State Police from the Waterloo Barrack, the Special Operations Division and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence.

Investigators urge anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000. All calls may remain confidential. The investigation continues.

Matthew Tyler Hanks

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