Update: Westminster Barracks/ Fatal Crash w/ Criminal Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B105218
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1636 hours
STREET: I-91 SB, MM 56
TOWN: Windsor, VT
WEATHER: Clear, dusk
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
Violation: Gross Negligent Operations w/ Death Resulting and DUI w/ Death Resulting
ACCUSED: Sarah Love
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Love
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Head Injury
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rosemarie Reynolds
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Fiat
VEHICLE MODEL: 500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Kathleen L. Spence
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1991
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cavalier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The deceased victim in this crash is identified as Kathleen L. Spence, 59, of Rockingham, Vermont.
***Initial news release, 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021***
On 11/23/21 at approximately 1636 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 51. The vehicle in question is vehicle #1 as stated above. A short time later it was discovered vehicle #1 turned around and began driving north in the southbound lane. In the area of mile marker 56 (Windsor, VT) vehicle #1 collided with vehicle #2 and then vehicle #3. Vehicle #3 sustained heavy front end damage and the operator of vehicle #3 was confirmed to be deceased on scene.
The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Sarah Love. An investigation revealed she was impaired by alcohol. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to MT. Ascutney Hospital for an medical evaluation. The early stages of the investigation indicate Love committed the crimes of gross negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with death resulting.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Trooper Austin Soule or Trooper Eric Acevedo of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Windsor Fire and Rescue, Ascutney Fire Department, Windsor Police Department, J&M Auto, Vermont Agency of Transportation, and the Medical Examiner's Office.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County
COURT DATE/TIME: December 7th, 2021 at 0800