Housing Trust Fund Development of Permanent Loan Policy RFP

The Washington State Department of Commerce requests proposals from technical consultants interested in participating in a project to develop a recommended loan repayment policy for the Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Trust Fund (HTF) capital development program. Commerce has funding of $100,000 to award to one contractor.

Responses Due: Dec. 22, 2021 Click to view the RFP (PDF)

Customer Reference No.: 2021-11-09

Point of Contact: Emily Grossman, RFP Coordinator, emily.grossman@commerce.wa.gov

