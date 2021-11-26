Mountain Rose Herbs Launches First-of-its-Kind Boutique Aroma Bar
Organic Botanical and Herbal Products Company Expands and Diversifies
As far as we know, a boutique aromatherapy marketplace like the Aroma Bar that carries all-natural, ethically sourced botanical oils doesn’t exist anywhere else in the United States.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs announces the opening of the new Mountain Rose Aroma Bar. With two paramount locations, this first-of-its-kind essential oil market is designed to engage the senses through high-quality, ethically sourced essential oils and personal aromatherapy products.
— Shawn Donnille, Owner and CEO
“The Aroma Bar is a celebration. We are reinvigorating retail in a post-COVID world,” said Mountain Rose Herbs owner and CEO, Shawn Donnille. “As far as we know, a boutique aromatherapy marketplace like the Aroma Bar that carries all-natural, ethically sourced botanical oils doesn’t exist anywhere else in the United States.”
Renowned as one of the largest organic bulk herbs distributors in the nation, Mountain Rose Herbs brings to this new retail experience more than three decades of expertise in sourcing the finest quality organic, sustainable botanicals and oils. The Aroma Bar’s selection of essential oils, hydrosols, aroma blends, diffusers, and more is unparalleled. Additionally, this unique marketplace is a learning hub with trained aromatherapists on staff to guide people on the safest, most effective ways to use these natural products.
“We are here to provide a new perspective on scent. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff look forward to welcoming those interested in the wonderful world of aromatherapy,” said Mountain Rose Herbs Retail Store Director, Sheena November.
The Mountain Rose Aroma Bar is now open in two outstanding Oregon locations: the new Market Alley expansion of the historic 5th St. Public Market in Eugene and the preeminent Bridgeport Village in Tigard.
