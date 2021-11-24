Cryptozoic Announces Kickstarter for Steven Rhodes Games Vol. 2
Based on the Work of the Popular Artist and Hailing from Cryptozoic’s Dynomite Games, Second Set of Easy-to-Learn Games Arrives on Kickstarter TodayLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, today announced the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for Steven Rhodes Games Vol. 2, featuring three titles: Cryptozoology for Beginners, Living Well Is the Best Revenge, and Let’s Call the Exorcist. The games are based on the work of Steven Rhodes, an artist known for his offbeat reimagining of children’s activity books from the 1970s and 1980s. They hail from Dynomite Games, an old-school sub-brand of Cryptozoic that creates games featuring easy-to-learn gameplay with very little setup time, while offering hidden depth to satisfy hardcore gamers.
Prospective backers can check out the Kickstarter page to pledge for one of the games, two of them, or all three in a Kickstarter Exclusive slipcase. There will be several stretch goals for Kickstarter Exclusive content and upgrades that can be unlocked over the course of the campaign. In addition, backers who missed the first Steven Rhodes Games Kickstarter can pledge to get the Kickstarter Exclusive versions of those three games in a slipcase. Finally, retailers can participate in the campaign via a special tier.
"It’s been a very cool experience to see how my designs have been adapted into a larger world of their own,” said Steven Rhodes. “Cryptozoic has done a phenomenal job of capturing the retro vibe and warped humor of my artwork to produce such a fun and collectable set of high quality games."
“The response to our first Steven Rhodes Games has been overwhelmingly positive, so we are thrilled to work with Steven again on three new games that are inspired by his hilarious art,” said Cory Jones, co-founder of Cryptozoic. “All three titles embody our Dynomite Games brand, as we bring together rules that can be learned in five minutes and real elements of strategy. Whether you’re a casual or hobby gamer, there’s a ton of fun and surprises in each bite-sized game.”
Cryptozoology for Beginners is a creature-drafting set collection game for 2-4 players. Players are dealt Assignments and hands of cards, choosing to keep one before passing the rest to the next opponent. After drafting is complete, players play cards and activate abilities to gain points and complete their Assignments.
Living Well Is the Best Revenge is a fast-paced dice game in which 2-4 players try to bury their opponents. After unlocking cards, players can trigger special abilities that result in points, reroll tokens, extra turns, and more.
Finally, Let’s Call the Exorcist is a social deduction game for 4-8 players. Players have hidden roles that determine whether they’re on the Innocent or the Possessed team. They may describe any cards in front of themselves, and then each player takes a turn revealing a card from another player.
About Cryptozoic
Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of “Fans First,” striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information and sign up for the company’s Mailing List to receive the Fans First Newsletter.
About Steven Rhodes
Steven Rhodes is a graphic artist and illustrator best known for his offbeat reimagining of children’s activity books from the 70s and 80s. With designs such as ‘Let’s Summon Demons’ and ‘Pyrokinesis For Beginners’ you would be forgiven for thinking he has an affinity with the dark arts. In truth, Steven’s iconic ‘Sinister Seventies' collection was born from his dual love of retro nostalgia and pitch-black humour. Steven’s licensed collections are available in multiple clothing and merchandise retailers internationally, including Spencer’s and Hot Topic. He has created exclusive designs for brands such as Threadless, Wicked Clothes, Loot Crate, Mambo, Killstar, Creepy Co. and Cavity Colors. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Steven enjoys the quiet life of a freelancer. He spends his free time exploring vintage stores and not speaking to strangers. Visit https://www.stevenrhodes.com.au/ for more information.
