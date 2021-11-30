Exciting, Helpful Manufacturing Industry Podcast Episodes Hit The Airwaves sponsored by All Metals & Forge Group
Manufacturing Talk Radio, Hazard Girls, and The WAM Podcast post new interviews Tuesday and Wednesday at parent company JacketMediaCo.comFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, November 30, in Part One of a two-part interview, Harry Moser, President of the Reshoring Initiative, talks about the activity within manufacturers across the country to shorten their supply chains by bringing products back to America, and the jobs that come with them. This introduces a new set of challenges as manufacturing faces a shortage of skilled labor that may be exacerbated by jobs coming back, which will be addressed in Part Two. Gaining an understanding of the problem in Part One will help manufacturers solve some of their skills gap issues.
In another episode on Manufacturing Talk Radio, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff's Notes, hosted by Cliff Waldman, is an in-depth look at challenges across many manufacturing sectors. Mr. Waldman, 2019 National Economists Club President, is the CEO of New World Economics, a consulting firm that offers a range of forecasting and data creation services to manufacturing companies, trade groups, and governments.
Hazard Girls also presents a new episode of Hazard Girls, hosted by Emily Soloby, with Kaylin Leas of TD Industries, presently a Newly Pipe Lead after her promotion from a pipefitter and welder. Kaylin discusses how she got started in welding, challenges she has faced in the workplace, and advice for other women who want to enter the trades.
On Wednesday, December 1, Tim Fiore, Committee Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Report on Business(R) takes a deep dive into the strategic components of the ISM Purchasing Manager's Index Report, updating the changes in November from the October economy that continues to expand in rarified air. This discussion and the report go way beyond the PMI sound bite on mainstream media and gives manufacturers some deep insight into their industry sector.
Rosemary Coates hosts an interview with Cheryl Texin from National Instruments on The WAM Podcast, where accomplished women interview successful women to help younger women identify their career flight path and handle the turbulence encountered on their business journey.
On Friday, December 3, Anthony Nieves, Committee Chair of the ISM's Services Report on Business(R) discusses the key components of this report, issued monthly by the Institute for Supply Management, and presented at length exclusively on Manufacturing Talk Radio. The Services sector is more than twice the size of the manufacturing sector, although it relies heavily on manufacturing as its economic engine. The report covers what is expanding and what is contracting in 18 business sectors.
About Jacket Media Co.: Jacket Media Co. is the producer and aggregator of manufacturing and related industry podcasts, and producer of Manufacturing Outlook, a free industry digital magazine available at www.manufacturingoutlook.com. All network podcasts can be found at www.jacketmediaco.com, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, Hazard Girls, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff's Notes, and Manufacturing Partnerships - Making Waves.
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast to manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
About Hazard Girls: Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
About The WAM Podcast: The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
Manufacturing Matters with Cliff's Notes is presented each month by Cliff Waldman, 2019 National Economists Club President, and CEO of New World Economics.
Manufacturing Partnerships...Making Waves is hosted by John Kennedy, CEO of the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program a partnership with NIST, the National Institute for Standards and Technology.
