TutorOcean Adds Programming Languages to its Range of Tutoring Subjects
TutorOcean extends support for students looking to learn a new programming language, to increase their existing skills, or looking for new job opportunities.
TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), one of North America's fastest-growing tutoring marketplaces, announced today its support for learners looking to become proficient in programming or wanting to advance their careers to meet the growing demand for developers worldwide.
— Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean
The TutorOcean marketplace now features a vast selection of mentors specializing in programming languages such as C/C++, HMTL5, Java, JavaScript, Python, Machine Learning, PHP, R Programming, and more.
“There are plenty of resources available for those interested in learning a new programming language. However, getting support from a live tutor can help students to learn critical in-demand core skills faster,” said Will Li, CEO, and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “By combining our collaborative virtual classroom with vetted tutors who specialize in supporting learners to gain marketable skills, students can get help in a wide range of aspects, from beginners to advanced programming concepts.”
By leveraging the platform’s special “filters” or simply searching for a specific programming language of choice, learners can now find programming mentors any time, from anywhere in the world across a wide range of tutoring price points.
With a free collaborative code-writing virtual classroom enabling learners and tutors to code side-by-side in real-time, TutorOcean is making learning programming more accessible and affordable for those looking to advance their coding skills or change careers.
Learners love the ease of connecting and learning online, as well as the “Free First 15 Min” online session to meet ‘n greet new mentors, plus the fact that there are no contracts required.
And our mentors appreciate the flexibility and convenience of connecting and teaching learners in our virtual classroom, offering a fun, interactive learning experience.
Which programming language will you get help with learning today?
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com) is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
