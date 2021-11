Women's Wellness Tracker and Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amongst Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Each heartbeat is unique, just like you - Meydalle Live Wise Naturals offers only the best liquid supplements.

These gift options will be amongst the lists of products available at a discounted rate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, held November 26 and 29, respectively.

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- How thoughtful would it be to share the new Ivy, the first health and wellness tracker made specifically for women, with someone special? Or to give a family recipe for traditional Himalayan tea to a chai-loving friend?These gift options will be amongst the lists of products available at a discounted rate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, held November 26 and 29, respectively. And we’ve simplified the process of gift shopping by compiling a diverse range of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that’ll meet the needs of everyone on this year's shopping list.BellabeatAbout: Bellabeat is a wellness tech company that creates wearable devices for women to track their health data, lifestyle habits, and reproductive cycles around the clock. Ivy, Bellabeat’s latest product, collects health and wellness data to help women better understand their bodies’ biological response to activity.Offer: 20% off Bellabeat Menstrual Cup and Bellabeat Yoga Mat; two-year Premium Membership to Bellabeat’s tools and personalized wellness coaching with every IVY purchaseDate: November 26-30 and December 1Live Wise NaturalsAbout: Live Wise Naturals is a health and wellness company offering professional-grade nutrient supplements and vitamins in liquid form for easy absorption and serving management.Offer: 25% off purchase of $40 or moreDate: November 22-29Sherpa ChaiAbout: Sherpa Chai is a specialty chai beverage company that offers chai tea harvested in the Himalayas from a recipe passed down through generations of Sherpa.Offer: 15% off purchasePromo Code: CHAISALE15Date: November 22-29About: Gramercy Kitchen is a kitchen and dining brand that provides the tools needed to make every day a dinner party.Offer: $15 off Stainless Steel Mandoline Slicer; $20 discount off Cocktail SmokerDate: November 27-29Offer Available on Amazon Life SutraAbout: Life Sutra equips individuals, couples, and families with practical psychoeducational games to empower their relationships and lives.Black Friday Offer: 40% off Bulls and Bears and Social Genius; 30% off Dating Connect; 20% Couple ConnectPromo Code: BBSGK7G4R9; DTPX4FEDJ7; CCE8QNY36ZDate: Valid November 22-December 1Cyber Monday Offer: 40% off Bulls and Bears, Social Genius, and Dating Connect.Promo Code: X35VLO42, valid November 20-December 1Offer Available on AmazonAbout: Meydalle is a jewelry outlet that creates inspirational and motivational pieces.Offer: 20% off Handmade Hebrew Dainty Love/Ahava Earrings; Handmade Hebrew Brave Bracelet; Handmade Hebrew Dreams Come True BraceletPromo Code: 20BFCMSALEDate: November 26-29Offer Available on AmazonLuxe EnglandAbout: Luxe England is a premium lifestyle and wellness gift brand that designs luxury gift baskets for women that commemorate a range of occasions. Niré Beauty, a beauty tool and skin-prep company, is part of the Luxe England Limited brand collective.Offer: 20% off the Niré Beauty Brush Set in Rose Gold and Silver; the Luxe England Gifts Royal, Birthday and Mom Gift BoxesDates: November 29-December 1Offer Available on AmazonPro-SpinAbout: Pro-Spin is an online company that features high-quality and long-lasting sporting equipment for table tennis enthusiasts and novices alike.Offer: Buy 2 items, save 10%; Buy 3 items, save 15%; Buy 4 or more, save 20%; Free Shipping on purchases of $50 and moreDates: November 29-December 3Aprika LifeAbout: Aprika Life offers the highest quality of matcha powder from Japan to fuel focus, clarity, and overall well-being.Black Friday Offer: 20% off the Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder (30, 100 & 500g); Premium Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder (30g & 1.1lb); Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder (100g); Calm and Relax Herbal Tea; Focus and Concentration Herbal Tea; Immune Support Tea; and Sleep TeaDate: November 22-28Cyber Monday Offer: 25% off (sitewide)Dates: November 26-29Lotus LinenAbout: Lotus Linen creates premium quality bathrobes with a touch of love, quality, and class.Offer: 10% off (sitewide)Promo Code: LOTUSLINENSPECIAL; CyberMonday10Date: November 26 & 29Offer Available on AmazoniFox CreationsAbout: iFOX Creations offers a unique product line of giftsOffer: 38% off Bluetooth Shower SpeakerDate: November 26Buttertree BlanketsAbout: Buttertree Blankets makes high-quality blankets with inspirational messages for loved ones.Offer: 16% off (sitewide)Promo Code: BLACK16Date: November 26-29SafegrateAbout: Safegrate creates kitchen accessories that offer additional layers of safety while cooking.Offer: 5% off one Safegrate kitchen gadget; 10% off three Safegrate kitchen gadgetsPromo Code: 05SAFEGRATEDate: November 29Offer Available on AmazonSassyCupsAbout: SassyCups creates drinkware that celebrates people and occasions.Offer: 5% Discount on the Dad Fuel Tumbler | 20 Ounce Engraved Black Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug; Best Dad Ever Tumbler | 20 Ounce Engraved Black Stainless Steel Insulated Travel MugDate: November 22-30Offer Available on AmazonCopper JointAbout: Copper Joint is a fitness and wellness company that creates high-performance compression wear to enhance performance, speed recovery, and provide relief from injury, inflammation, and arthritis.Offer: 20% Off Storewide CouponBlack Friday Promo Code: CJBF20OFF, valid November 26-27Cyber Monday Promo Code: CJCM20OFF, valid November 28-30Offer Available on AmazonCoFoundersLabAbout: CoFoundersLab is a subscription-based service that matches entrepreneurs with potential cofounders and key team members.Offer: Three months free with yearly subscription purchaseDate: November 26-29