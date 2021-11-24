Women's Wellness Tracker and Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amongst Top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
These gift options will be amongst the lists of products available at a discounted rate on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, held November 26 and 29, respectively.LAKE WALES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How thoughtful would it be to share the new Ivy, the first health and wellness tracker made specifically for women, with someone special? Or to give a family recipe for traditional Himalayan tea to a chai-loving friend?
Bellabeat
About: Bellabeat is a wellness tech company that creates wearable devices for women to track their health data, lifestyle habits, and reproductive cycles around the clock. Ivy, Bellabeat’s latest product, collects health and wellness data to help women better understand their bodies’ biological response to activity.
Offer: 20% off Bellabeat Menstrual Cup and Bellabeat Yoga Mat; two-year Premium Membership to Bellabeat’s tools and personalized wellness coaching with every IVY purchase
Date: November 26-30 and December 1
www.bellabeat.com
Live Wise Naturals
About: Live Wise Naturals is a health and wellness company offering professional-grade nutrient supplements and vitamins in liquid form for easy absorption and serving management.
Offer: 25% off purchase of $40 or more
Date: November 22-29
www.livewisenaturals.com
Sherpa Chai
About: Sherpa Chai is a specialty chai beverage company that offers chai tea harvested in the Himalayas from a recipe passed down through generations of Sherpa.
Offer: 15% off purchase
Promo Code: CHAISALE15
Date: November 22-29
www.sherpachai.com
Gramercy Kitchen
About: Gramercy Kitchen is a kitchen and dining brand that provides the tools needed to make every day a dinner party.
Offer: $15 off Stainless Steel Mandoline Slicer; $20 discount off Cocktail Smoker
Date: November 27-29
Offer Available on Amazon
Life Sutra
About: Life Sutra equips individuals, couples, and families with practical psychoeducational games to empower their relationships and lives.
Black Friday Offer: 40% off Bulls and Bears and Social Genius; 30% off Dating Connect; 20% Couple Connect
Promo Code: BBSGK7G4R9; DTPX4FEDJ7; CCE8QNY36Z
Date: Valid November 22-December 1
Cyber Monday Offer: 40% off Bulls and Bears, Social Genius, and Dating Connect.
Promo Code: X35VLO42, valid November 20-December 1
Offer Available on Amazon
Meydalle
About: Meydalle is a jewelry outlet that creates inspirational and motivational pieces.
Offer: 20% off Handmade Hebrew Dainty Love/Ahava Earrings; Handmade Hebrew Brave Bracelet; Handmade Hebrew Dreams Come True Bracelet
Promo Code: 20BFCMSALE
Date: November 26-29
Offer Available on Amazon
Luxe England
About: Luxe England is a premium lifestyle and wellness gift brand that designs luxury gift baskets for women that commemorate a range of occasions. Niré Beauty, a beauty tool and skin-prep company, is part of the Luxe England Limited brand collective.
Offer: 20% off the Niré Beauty Brush Set in Rose Gold and Silver; the Luxe England Gifts Royal, Birthday and Mom Gift Boxes
Dates: November 29-December 1
Offer Available on Amazon
Pro-Spin
About: Pro-Spin is an online company that features high-quality and long-lasting sporting equipment for table tennis enthusiasts and novices alike.
Offer: Buy 2 items, save 10%; Buy 3 items, save 15%; Buy 4 or more, save 20%; Free Shipping on purchases of $50 and more
Dates: November 29-December 3
www.prospin.net
Aprika Life
About: Aprika Life offers the highest quality of matcha powder from Japan to fuel focus, clarity, and overall well-being.
Black Friday Offer: 20% off the Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder (30, 100 & 500g); Premium Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder (30g & 1.1lb); Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder (100g); Calm and Relax Herbal Tea; Focus and Concentration Herbal Tea; Immune Support Tea; and Sleep Tea
Date: November 22-28
Cyber Monday Offer: 25% off (sitewide)
Dates: November 26-29
www.aprikamatcha.com
Lotus Linen
About: Lotus Linen creates premium quality bathrobes with a touch of love, quality, and class.
Offer: 10% off (sitewide)
Promo Code: LOTUSLINENSPECIAL; CyberMonday10
Date: November 26 & 29
Offer Available on Amazon
iFox Creations
About: iFOX Creations offers a unique product line of gifts
Offer: 38% off Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Date: November 26
www.ifoxcreations.com/collections/bluetooth-speakers
Buttertree Blankets
About: Buttertree Blankets makes high-quality blankets with inspirational messages for loved ones.
Offer: 16% off (sitewide)
Promo Code: BLACK16
Date: November 26-29
www.buttertreeblankets.com
Safegrate
About: Safegrate creates kitchen accessories that offer additional layers of safety while cooking.
Offer: 5% off one Safegrate kitchen gadget; 10% off three Safegrate kitchen gadgets
Promo Code: 05SAFEGRATE
Date: November 29
Offer Available on Amazon
SassyCups
About: SassyCups creates drinkware that celebrates people and occasions.
Offer: 5% Discount on the Dad Fuel Tumbler | 20 Ounce Engraved Black Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug; Best Dad Ever Tumbler | 20 Ounce Engraved Black Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug
Date: November 22-30
Offer Available on Amazon
Copper Joint
About: Copper Joint is a fitness and wellness company that creates high-performance compression wear to enhance performance, speed recovery, and provide relief from injury, inflammation, and arthritis.
Offer: 20% Off Storewide Coupon
Black Friday Promo Code: CJBF20OFF, valid November 26-27
Cyber Monday Promo Code: CJCM20OFF, valid November 28-30
Offer Available on Amazon
CoFoundersLab
About: CoFoundersLab is a subscription-based service that matches entrepreneurs with potential cofounders and key team members.
Offer: Three months free with yearly subscription purchase
Date: November 26-29
www.cofounderslab.com
