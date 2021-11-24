Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors Internation Basketball League

Internation Basketball players wearing their new jerseys sponsored by Anthem Injury Lawyers. Internation Basketball players showing off their new jerseys sponsored by Anthem Injury Lawyers. Anthem Injury Lawyers Logo

Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that the firm has sponsored Internation Basketball, a youth basketball organization based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We're grateful to have Anthem Injury Lawyers support. Having partners like these make it possible for us to dedicate ourselves to our mission of building leaders both on and off the court.” — Internation Basketball Program Director Aaron Joseph