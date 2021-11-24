Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors Internation Basketball League
Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that the firm has sponsored Internation Basketball, a youth basketball organization based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Internation Basketball Program Director Aaron Joseph
Internation Basketball serves boys and girls in the Las Vegas area ages 7 to 17. The coaching staff has over 15 years of youth basketball experience working with all levels of players, from beginners to elite athletes.
Internation Basketball works with student athletes of all genders and abilities. The league prides itself on being a “a family first organization that does not discriminate against race, ethnicity, or financial status” and believes that “all children deserve an opportunity to learn and play the game of basketball at a high level.”
As part of the sponsorship, Anthem Injury Lawyers will be funding the costs of printing team uniforms along with an additional donation to cover the cost of gym time for the teams to practice.
Internation Basketball Program Director Aaron Joseph expressed his excitement about the sponsorship, "We're grateful to have Anthem Injury Lawyers support. Having partners like these make it possible for us to dedicate ourselves to our mission of building leaders both on and off the court. Thank you for believing in our youth basketball family, unbelievable!"
Joseph has been a youth basketball coach and mentor for over 15 years. Prior to becoming a coach, Joseph played basketball for 17 years, up to the collegiate level.
Anthem Injury Law Founding Partner Anthony Golden said of the sponsorship, “We decided to sponsor Internation Basketball because it's doing a great job teaching the youth of our community. We're always happy when we can give back to organizations in the Las Vegas area that are doing their part to make a difference.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
