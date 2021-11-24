Numze is a new app poised to disrupt the trillion-dollar global security guard industry

Numze: Security On Demand

Called Numze, this new on-demand app will prove to be a huge benefit for thousands of licensed security guards in Canada and the United States.

Numze will be extremely popular simply because it takes some of the heavy lifting out of the guarding industry and offers a smart, on-demand service for those who have security needs.” — Paul Carson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The security guard industry is being shaken to the core with a new app that will drive massive change on all fronts.Called Numze (pronounced NUM_ZEEEE), this new on-demand app will prove to be a huge benefit for thousands of licensed security guards in Canada and the United States.The app officially launched on the App Store and Google Play on November 21, 2021.Development of the app began in 2019 and the last two years has involved extensive coding and Beta Testing with guards, security experts, business and organizational leaders.The app is live for guards to sign up and secure new opportunities in the guarding industry. The next phase of Numze’s launch will entail onboarding for businesses and organizations who can in turn hire on-demand guards.With the touch of a finger, this new and innovative app offers new opportunities for guards seeking work. On-demand guards can now pick the hours they want to work, their pay rates, pay schedules, and the clients they want to represent. They can also pick how often they want to get paid (daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly).The app will also benefit businesses and organizations in an array of sectors – airports, healthcare, events, retail, residential, construction, and commercial, to name a few – as they can book guards on an “as-need-be” basis.What’s even more interesting is that on-demand guards now have the opportunity to earn more per-hour and annually since the traditional infrastructure in the guarding industry has now been largely eliminated.The Canadian-headquartered start-up in Toronto and Hamilton has already received $1.2 million in backing from private investors, which demonstrates the need for the on-demand approach to guarding, and they highly anticipate even more investor support throughout the remainder of this year and well into 2022, and beyond.Numze now also has plans to open offices in New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, and Houston.The launch of the app is very timely too: private security is popular and is now a $350-billion industry in Canada and the United States, according to leading security-think-tanks, and has grown to be an estimated $700-billion market globally over the last decade.The reason for the growth in the trillion-dollar industry stems directly from the COVID-19 pandemic, threats from foreign and domestic sources, civil unrest, and the strong need to curtail criminal activity and offer safety in a growing number of industries.The innovators behind the app are Paul Carson and Ron Hazell, who each have over 30 years of experience in the security guard industry.“Private security guarding has operated on the ‘same-old-same-old’ business model for way too long and now is the time to hit the refresh button,” explains Carson.“Numze will be extremely popular simply because it takes some of the heavy lifting out of the guarding industry and offers a smart, on-demand service for those who have security needs, and it provides new opportunities for licensed security guards who can now set their own schedules and earn more,” adds Carson.The app, which is trademarked and registered, has “change” written all over it for users – clients and guards.All businesses, organizations, and individuals need to do is soon register on the app and select the security services they need and set the hours and requirements and special instructions for guards in their area. Guards are also required to register, as well as create a profile and provide pertinent information, such as their licensed security guard number, social security number/social insurance number, credentials, and references – all of which will be vetted by Numze.“The response with the app has been overwhelmingly positive” says Hazell.“Security guards and clients want change big time and they are tired of everything being stale. People want massive adjustments when it comes to processes, scheduling, human logistics, and pay, and they want a fresh start with new technology – and Numze delivers on all this,” adds Hazell.So, what makes Numze so unique and how will it provide big-time change for the industry?Let’s start with the fact that the app will provide two-way-communication between a business, organization, and individual with on-demand guards for hire in their area. This has never been done before in the history of security guarding.Then there is the rating feature for clients and guards. On the platform, both are able to provide ratings for enhanced reputational feedback.All on-demand guards who sign up on the app will be required to show proof of vaccination in accordance with provincial and state guidelines.The Numze app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.To learn more about a new on-demand app that is scripting a new chapter in the guarding industry, visit www.numze.com For media interviews, please contact:Paul FitzgeraldToronto: 289.795.6176Calgary: 403.829.8343San Diego: 619.679.9916Brian Leadbetter902.717.1140

Numze is a new app that is disrupting the trillion-dollar global security guard industry