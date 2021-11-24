Colorado Court of Appeals to hear arguments at Overland High School in Aurora on Nov. 19
DENVER – A division of the Colorado Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases at Overland High School in Aurora on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, before an audience of students. Limited public seating will be available, and all visitors to the school must wear face masks.
The visit is part of the Colorado Judicial Branch’s Courts in the Community, an outreach program the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals initiated on Law Day (May 1), 1986. The Courts in the Community program was developed to give Colorado high school students insight into the Colorado judicial system and illustrate how disputes are resolved in a democratic society. These are not mock proceedings. The Court will hear arguments in actual cases from which it will issue opinions. The court generally issues opinions within a few weeks of the arguments.
The 22 judges of the Colorado Court of Appeals sit in divisions of three judges to hear cases. Judges hearing the first case at Overland High School are David Furman, Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov and Jaclyn Casey Brown. Chief Judge Steve Bernard will substitute for Judge Furman on the second case.
The two cases are:
- 20CA1359, Kelly Stackpool v. Colorado Dept. of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division: Kelly Stackpool asked the Court of Appeals to review a trial court’s ruling upholding an administrative decision by the Motor Vehicle Division (DMV) to deny her request for early reinstatement of her driver’s license with a requirement she use an ignition interlock device. Ms. Stackpool had pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, which was a felony because it was her fourth such offense. As required by law, her driver’s license was revoked. During the revocation, she asked the DMV for early reinstatement with a requirement she use the interlock device, which prevents a vehicle from starting if it detects that the driver had consumed alcohol. Her request was denied, and a trial court upheld the denial. In her appeal, Ms. Stackpool’s attorney argues that state statutes authorize people convicted of multiple DUIs to apply for license reinstatement with an interlock restriction after one month of revocation. In response, the DMV argues the statutes do not allow for interlock reinstatement in felony DUI cases. The department also argues the Court of Appeals should dismiss the appeal as moot because Ms. Stackpool’s one-year revocation for the felony DUI has expired. Her attorney argues the appellate court should decide the case because eligibility for interlock reinstatement comes up frequently.
- 19CA1019, People v. Robert Scott Schweizer: Robert Schweizer is appealing his conviction on, among other offenses, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence, arguing the trial court improperly admitted evidence found in Schweizer’s vehicle during an illegal search. A sheriff’s deputy stopped Schweizer because he was driving 30 mph in a 45-mph zone and because the van he was driving had no license plates. The deputy came to suspect Schweizer was under the influence of drugs, and after a roadside sobriety test, the deputy arrested Schweizer, handcuffed him and placed him in the back of the patrol car. The deputy then searched the van, saw a sunglasses case on the floor, opened it and found a glass pipe and a bag containing a substance that later was found to be methamphetamine. The trial court denied Schweizer’s motion to suppress that evidence. Schweizer’s attorney argues in the appeal that the deputy’s search of the van was illegal because circumstances did not meet conditions the U.S. Supreme Court has required to allow such searches. In response, prosecutors argue the deputy’s search was legal because he had a reasonable articulable suspicion that the van would contain evidence of Schweizer’s driving under the influence.
The proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Overland High School (12400 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora). A question-and-answer session, during which the students may ask questions of the attorneys, will follow the arguments in each case. At the conclusion of the second argument, the students also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the Court of Appeals judges.
There will be a limited number of seats for the public. Visitors will need to bring a government-issued photo identification to present to school security officers for entry, and use of a face mask is required. Video recordings of the two arguments will be available online within one to two days of the arguments at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Court_Of_Appeals/Oral_Arguments/Index.cfm.
What: Colorado Court of Appeals Oral Arguments
When: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Nov. 19, 2021
Where: Overland High School, 12400 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
Photo opportunities. During oral arguments, the requirements set forth in Chapter 38, Rule 3 of the Colorado Supreme Court Rules are in effect. Rule 3 is attached. Highlights include:
- A request for expanded media coverage (https://www.courts.state.co.us/Media/request/) must be filed in advance with copies to counsel for the parties.
- If granted, only one video camera and/or one still camera is allowed, and that media source must share and pool its coverage with other media.
- No flash attachments or lighted television cameras are allowed during the arguments.
- The camera operator may use a tripod, but shall not change location while court is in session.
For information, contact Jon Sarché, 720-625-5811.
Following each argument, during the question-and-answer interaction between the students, lawyers and judges, access is open for photography and videography without the limitations of Rule 3. All media representatives also are welcome to photograph the luncheon immediately following the cases.
Schedule:
|
10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
|
Opening remarks
|
10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|
20CA1359, Stackpool v. Dept. of Revenue
|
10:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|
Judges conference; attorneys answer students’ questions
|
11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|
19CA1019, People v. Schweizer
|
11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
|
Judges conference; attorneys answer students’ questions
|
11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Judges answer students’ questions
|
12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. (est.)
|
Small-group discussion, judges and selected students
