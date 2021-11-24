MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, November 15, 2021 to Monday November 22, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 15, 2021, through Monday, November 21, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Gary Williams, of Southeast, DC, for Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-167-326

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-163-333

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-167-651

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Corey Johnson, of Hagerstown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-167-673

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 Caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-167-899

A Glock 43 9mm handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Lisa Aberle, of Powhatan, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-168-043

An unknown caliber Iver Johnson Champion rifle and a 12 gauge Riverside Arms shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-168-123

A Glock 43 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-168-234

A High-Point Model C0 9mm handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Daniel Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-168-239

A Taurus Model G2C 9mm handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Roache, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-168-270

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25 year-old Devon Owens, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-168-326

A Beretta Arms APX 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34 year-old Wayne Washington, Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-168-341

A Ruger-57 5.7x28mm handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Girard Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-168-350

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36 year-old Calvin Dyson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 21-168-374

Thursday, November 18, 2021

A Taurus G3C 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29 year-old Marcellus Sorrells, of Beckley, WV, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 21-168-615

A Girsn 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-168-769

A 9mm Masterpiece Arms handgun and a 5.56 caliber AR style “Ghost Gun” rifle (pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of 1st Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-168-817

A Jimenez Arms T-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-168-825

An African Tactical Titan .45 caliber handgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following persons were arrested: 29 year-old Edwin Sorto, Northeast, DC, and 27 year-old Glorismel Lopez, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-168-853

A Smith and Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31 year-old James Massey, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-168-921

Friday, November 19, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-169-249

A Walther Arms P22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-169-259

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20 year-old Jequan Edmonds, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-169-294

A Diamondback Arms 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31 year-old Reginald Glascoe, of Northwest, DC, for Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-295

A Glock 29 10mm handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25 year-old Tevon Greene, of Northeast, DC, for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-327

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29 year-old Aaron Mercer, of Northwest, DC, for Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, and Possession of a Firearm within 100 feet of a Recreation Center. CCN: 21-169-362

A High Point CF380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38 year-old Darvelle Hall, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-373

A Taurus G2C 9mm handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 1st Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31 year-old Antonio Sparks Jr., of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-398

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 1st Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26 year-old Kiara Pearson, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine while Armed, Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Fully Automatic Firearm, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-409

A FNP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37 year-old Jeryll Chandler, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-398

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18 year-old Malkijah Clark, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-487

Saturday, November 20, 2021

A Walther Creed 9mm handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18 year-old Jordan Alexander, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-169-569

An Inland 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 4th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19 year-old Cortez Savage, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-487

A Taurus G2C .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27 year-old Erik King, of Northeast, DC, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-838

An FNH FNS-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-893

A Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23 year-old Taijhon Weems, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-918

A Polymer 80 .357 caliber handgun was recovered at 49th Street and Sheriff Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41 year-old Samuel Shields Jr, of Northwest, DC, for Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-169-964

Sunday, November 21, 2021

A Jimenez Arms J.A. .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38 year-old Julius Worthy, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-059

A Glock 30s .45 caliber handgun was recovered at 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25 year-old Elijah Martell, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-398

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following persons were arrested: 28 year-old Tre Jackson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition; and 27 year-old Terrell Townes, of Southeast, DC, for Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-408

A Smith and Wesson MP9C 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30 year-old Delonte Garris, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-435

A Rohm RG7 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27 year-old Stefon Jones, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-466

Monday, November 22, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following persons were arrested: 20 year-old Jalil Brody, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-938

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-170-991

A Taurus .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32 year-old Vincent Peeler, of Southeast, DC, for Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-170-994

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.