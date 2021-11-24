Derby Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/23/21 – 1330 hours

STREET: Dane Hill Rd

TOWN: Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Green Hill

WEATHER: dry/cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, dirt/gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tiffani Glodgett

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? no

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: total

Injuries: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 23, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours, State Police and local fire and EMS services were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in which the operator was ejected from the vehicle. Upon arrival, the operator identified as Glodgett, was transported to North Country Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash is on-going, however speed appears to be a factor. Initial investigation revealed the vehicle had left the roadway when failing to negotiate a curve. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, Trooper Chad Weikel.

Lieutenant Debra Munson

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218