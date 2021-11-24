Derby Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A204042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/23/21 – 1330 hours
STREET: Dane Hill Rd
TOWN: Charleston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Green Hill
WEATHER: dry/cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, dirt/gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tiffani Glodgett
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? no
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: total
Injuries: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 23, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours, State Police and local fire and EMS services were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in which the operator was ejected from the vehicle. Upon arrival, the operator identified as Glodgett, was transported to North Country Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash is on-going, however speed appears to be a factor. Initial investigation revealed the vehicle had left the roadway when failing to negotiate a curve. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks, Trooper Chad Weikel.
