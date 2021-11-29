INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP EDWARD MILLER & PRINCETON, NJ, LOCATION

INpower Global Insurance Services is expanding operations and opening a new location in Princeton, New Jersey to better serve our client base on the East Coast.

Ned Miller is a great addition to the INpower team, and we’re excited to connect him with our clients on the East Coast and beyond” — Bart LeFevre

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey office will be led by Edward M. (Ned) Miller, Jr., INpower’s new Senior Vice President of Non-Payment & Political Risk Solutions. Mr. Miller has more than forty years of experience in the provision, execution, administration, and program management of Political Risk/Credit Insurance and Guarantees.

“His range of experience as a program manager, risk insurance analyst, advisor, and consultant are second-to-none. Ned will be based in New Jersey, but we expect his knowledge of global insurance markets will benefit our whole company and client network,” said Bart LeFevre, President and CEO of INpower.

Mr. Miller has successfully managed geopolitical, counterparty, contract performance, and force majeure risks around the world. His roles have included bank commodity trade and project risk underwriter, political risk insurance broker, and risk management analyst and consultant.

Past highlights include facilitating and financing large-scale oil & gas, breakbulk/project logistics, international EPC and offshore contracting, and heavy fabrication and capital and construction projects, particularly in high-risk conflict zones and frontier markets.

“INpower’s commitment to developing innovative, responsive solutions for managing and financing client risk is a natural fit for me,” Mr. Miller said. “Bart and the whole team are doing a great job of setting us up for success here in New Jersey.”

Recently, Mr. Miller has specialized in supporting and helping to facilitate funding for MENA/Pan-Africa trade/export contracts, capital projects, and investments.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

When clean energy was just a notion, we already had an insurance team in place that saw the potential and believed in the power production innovation it could bring. Our passion for clean energy runs deep. We were one of the first insurance brokerage firms to develop a niche practice focused on clean energy. And we continue to help sustain the industry — delivering risk innovation, catalyzing risk project finance, acquiring talent, and developing corporate renewable energy partnerships. Likewise, by working closely with our integrated, energy-focused practice, we serve clean energy clients spanning every power sector.