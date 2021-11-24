November 24, 2021 - TWC Recognizes Five Texas Workforce Boards for Future Excellence in Innovation

Date: November 24, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

South Texas, Northeast Texas, Gulf Coast, East Texas and North Texas Workforce Boards Honored with $200,000 Grants

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded five individual Texas Workforce Development Boards for future excellence in innovation during the 24th annual Texas Workforce Conference in Houston. South Texas, Northeast Texas, Gulf Coast, East Texas and North Texas Workforce Development Boards each received a $200,000 award. These funds will allow each board to create permanent programs, building upon some best innovative practices initiated and implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These awards recognize the importance of providing excellent customer service at a time when Texans needed our services the most,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The spirit of innovation our boards display every day helps to strengthen the Texas economy.”

The Texas Workforce Board System consists of 28 boards appointed by local officials and charged with planning and oversight responsibilities for workforce programs and services in their area. These boards allow for localized strategies to develop the workforce of Texas.

“Texans rely on our workforce development centers for jobs services and training,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We continue to see creative solutions to help Texans impacted return to work quickly. These five boards are leaders in creating innovative solutions to leverage the technology of tomorrow to help the workers of today.”

All of the state’s workforce development boards faced certain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of shutdowns, social distancing and the need to operate virtually, workforce boards across the state developed innovative approaches to adapt to the pandemic. The awards recognize that while all boards did amazing work, in terms of innovation, some exceptional programs were worthy of recognition.

“Texas employers are bouncing back and a large part of that success is attributed to our local level Workforce Solutions teams who have never stopped working for Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “I want to thank all 28 Workforce Development Boards — and congratulate these five in particular — on their outstanding and cutting-edge efforts to keep Texas’ economy strong.”

Awardees and their projects include:

