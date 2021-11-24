Joint Initiative Combats Impaired, Aggressive Driving In Western Maryland Ahead Of Thanksgiving Weekend

November 24, 2021

(FREDERICK, MD) — In anticipation of increased traffic ahead of the extended Thanksgiving weekend, troopers across Western Maryland participated in a joint initiative to keep motorists safe as they travel to their holiday destination.

Troopers from the Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland, McHenry and Waterloo barracks, along with troopers from the Traffic Incident Management Division and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division focused enforcement efforts Monday and Tuesday on violations for speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and the move over law. This effort resulted in troopers issuing 144 citations, including nine for drivers with suspended/revoked licenses.

Troopers also seized two illegal guns, recorded three criminal arrests and one arrest each for controlled dangerous substance possession and driving under the influence. In addition, troopers also conducted 40 commercial vehicle inspections, which led to seven commercial vehicles and five commercial vehicle drivers being placed out of service.

Enhanced enforcement efforts like this will continue over the weekend. Between today and Sunday, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks statewide will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during holiday seasons. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

