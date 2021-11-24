COVID-19 Daily Update 11-24-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 24, 2021, there are currently 6,754 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,817 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 65-year old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old female from Mineral County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, a 63-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old male from Jackson County, and a 78-year old female from Raleigh County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 51-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old female from Wetzel County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County. These deaths occurred in October 2021.

"At the holidays, we want to gather with family in our homes, not in the hospital," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine."

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (70), Berkeley (511), Boone (103), Braxton (37), Brooke (96), Cabell (277), Calhoun (40), Clay (19), Doddridge (18), Fayette (232), Gilmer (9), Grant (58), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (119), Hancock (115), Hardy (86), Harrison (258), Jackson (67), Jefferson (225), Kanawha (446), Lewis (69), Lincoln (73), Logan (106), Marion (241), Marshall (162), Mason (120), McDowell (92), Mercer (288), Mineral (98), Mingo (149), Monongalia (229), Monroe (33), Morgan (70), Nicholas (165), Ohio (204), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (20), Preston (159), Putnam (233), Raleigh (294), Randolph (92), Ritchie (28), Roane (40), Summers (33), Taylor (69), Tucker (12), Tyler (35), Upshur (88), Wayne (101), Webster (80), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (290), Wyoming (46). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​“Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Upshur, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Hancock County Magistrate Office (lot beside office; look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marshall County

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is also available on November 27 and 28, 2021.

November 27

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

November 28

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.