TheReelEffect.tv Interview Reveals Potential Prequel To “A Holiday Chance” Christmas Movie
An exclusive interview with the creator and cast members curated a new movie idea.
I would play this part right here. I would do the sequel of this or the prequel. I would do the prequel, because the prequel is about how they got there.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheReelEffect.tv host, Meah Denee Barrington, interviewed cast members from A Holiday Chance who revealed a potential prequel to the unreleased Christmas movie.
— Richard Lawson
A Holiday Chance follows the Chance family as the patriarch, Garvin Chance (Richard Lawson), the founder of a multi-million-dollar film production company experiences a series of tragic events during the Christmas holiday. Feuding sisters, Noel Chance (Nafessa Williams) and Naomi Chance (Sharon Leal) must put their differences aside to save the family company and keep the family together during the holidays.
During a press junket with creator and actress Nafessa Williams, Richard Lawson, and Johnell Young a new movie concept was formed for a potential sequel or prequel. A fun, holiday themed question, “If you could recast yourself into any Christmas movie which one would it be?,” developed a new movie concept.
Lawson answered stating, “I would play this part right here. I would do the sequel of this or the prequel. I would do the prequel, because the prequel is about how they got there. See there’s a lot of other stories you could do but this about a successful man who you see how he had to roll his sleeves up, and struggle, and deal with the business early on, and have his kids be a part of it.”
The film is produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. Jamal Hill serves as the director and the film is distributed by Faith Media Distribution. A Holiday Chance premieres in select theaters on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24th.
To watch the full interview visit The Reel Effect, www.thereeleffect.tv.
ABOUT THE REEL EFFECT
The Reel Effect is the premiere entertainment news site highlighting Black talent within the television, film, and digital media industries, in addition to providing production education for growing filmmakers and industry professionals. The Reel Effect is your top resource to connect and learn from the entertainment industries’ Black talent of the future. The Reel effect delivers entertaining, engaging, and exclusive ‘reel’ stories to the world by highlighting not just the glamorous side of entertainment but the business side of production. The Reel Effect is dedicated to promoting and supporting the diverse work of indie filmmakers and artists. We are a home for ‘Reel Lovers’ and ‘Reel Creators’ as a source of connection, education, and support.
A Holiday Chance w/ Nafessa Williams, Richard Lawson, and Johnell Young