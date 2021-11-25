Kempster Property Company acquires first hotel

Beach Front SEA VIEW ROOM Family Room with view of the Beach and the Pier Clacton Pier No 1 North Sea

Kempster Property Company Limited has acquired The Melrose Hotel at the Beach, Clacton on sea, Essex, England

CLACTON ON SEA, ESSEX, ENGLAND, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kempster Property Company Limited has acquired the Melrose Hotel in Clacton-on-Sea England.

Just 400 yards from the Clacton Pier with its big wheels as well as the town center with all the entertainment and restaurants any holiday maker or visitor could wish for, the hotel is very well positioned to benefit from the “staycation” market in England.

Managing Director Stuart Humphreys said, “The late Lord Harold Samuel, a real estate tycoon in Britain, coined the expression: There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.’ The phrase is also said to have been used by Conrad Hilton in so far as it applies to hotels and we have all three at The Melrose Hotel at the Beach!”

The company plans to refurbish the hotel over an as yet to be determined time-scale starting this winter with the kitchen which is nearly finished, some ground floor improvements and several bedrooms with decor schemes picking up on the “at the beach” theme.

The hotel aims to re-position itself as a good quality boutique hotel with all en-suite bathrooms offering exceptional hospitality and service but not necessarily for the high end luxury market. Humphreys said, “there is very strong demand for a beach front hotel easily accessible from London and South East England. Guests enjoy exceptional views over the beach and the sea to the nearby pier. We are an easy short walk from the station and just 400 yards into the town center and the pier. We aim to offer something a cut above “average”. Guests want something more individual and attractive than the chain type hotels. They’re good but the travelling public want something different now. A more individual experience and a cosy comfortable and interesting environment. We aim to give individualised personal service and great hospitality to help our guests make memories on their visits to the seaside whether they come alone or with their family. The hotel has a wide variety of room types including singles, doubles, twins and “family rooms” sleeping 1,2, 3 and 4 even up to 5 people. Management plans to collaborate with the operators of local attractions, golf course and local businesses as well as other hotels and restaurants in town.

The refurbishment will require considerable re-modelling work in some areas of the building including the bedroom floors and the ground floor public areas, involving moving some walls to reconfigure space to create new en-suite bathrooms.

“We may in due course create a “destination restaurant & cocktail bar” called Kempster’s at the Beach, featuring several signature dishes and cocktails. Kempster’s at the Beach will offer simple, affordable, home cooked, mostly British cuisine with some Asian fusion flavours in the mix. I’m potentially looking for the next “wannabee” Gordon Ramsey or Jamie Oliver! Someone currently at hotel and catering school and who wants to make a name for themselves”, said Mr. Humphreys. “Kempster’s will include a cocktail bar and a mixologist will be trained to make and serve our signature cocktails.”

“We shall offer small weddings, small get togethers, small meetings, wakes and some unique fun activities on the Beach for groups and individuals alike. We plan to provide things that no other hotel in Clacton provides and we will soon also be able to offer our guests access to some of our other exceptional leisure travel and lifestyle products.

For more information please visit: https://www.melrosehotelclacton.co.uk or contact Sakshi Ramani at reservations.melroseclacton@gmail.com Tel: +91 8299-519895 or +44 1273 934813 info@leisuremanagementplus.com

