Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announces Launch of New Website with Enhanced User Experience

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) invites users to explore their newly launched website offering convenient navigation, rich functionality, and an enhanced user journey to help create a seamless end-to-end experience.

“We designed this website with user experience as our top priority,” said Cheryl Hunt, the Director of Marketing and a partner at CRI. “Our hope is that the innovative design of the site provides an easier way for our audiences to learn and interact with our firm.”

Website visitors can now explore CRI’s innovative approach to full-service accounting and tailored client service with a new ease of access. During the redesign process, platform responsiveness and user-centric capabilities across all devices took the forefront of decision-making. The updated site offers a more in-depth look at CRI’s content and resource library, with new features making navigation of the site smoother.

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, practicing in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

For more information on CRI and to view the new website, please click here. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site’s features and connect with CRI on LinkedIn.

