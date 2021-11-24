Submit Release
News Search

There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,851 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Asks US DOT for Extension on Waiver, Delay in Implementing New Federal Requirements to Ease Bus Driver Shortage

The impacts of the national employment market are being felt deeply in schools across our state as they try to hire people to fill every position needed to safely maintain in-person learning. While all positions remain difficult to fill, the Department of Education recognizes that a lack of bus drivers and substitute teachers are perhaps the most crippling for schools in Maine.

The Department has been working with other agencies within the administration to seek creative or alternative, yet safe, options to address the bus driver shortage.  Schools are competing with many industries who are also seeking certified commercial drivers, and additional requirements or restrictions for drivers will not help expand the pool of applicants.

To reduce further impacts, Governor Mills recently sent a letter to United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, asking for a delay in the implementation of additional federal requirements for school bus drivers, as well as an extension to the waiver of a wait period for testing. It is the hope of the administration that barriers can be reduced while collaborative and creative solutions to support Maine schools are sought. The letter in its entirety can be read,  here.

If you or someone you know may have an interest in making a difference in the lives of Maine’s children, please consider contacting your local or nearby school to learn how you can become a  substitute teacher or bus driver.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Governor Mills Asks US DOT for Extension on Waiver, Delay in Implementing New Federal Requirements to Ease Bus Driver Shortage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.