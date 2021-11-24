Business Reporter: Syndicated lending is becoming more efficient and less risky
How HUBX’s integrated solution can digitise the entire value chainLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, HUBX Co-Founders Axel Coustere and Stephen Ong, talk about how an integrated solution of HUBX and Finastra can provide a digital alternative to legacy loan syndication systems, where approximately 85 per cent of processes are manual and occur in emails and spreadsheets.
The advantages of an end-to-end syndicated loan solution are plenty. With each client having their own platform they can manage all their deals, data and network safely. Live insights with real time matching reduces distribution risk, all while leveraging technology to scale the business without additional costs. Taking a platform approach, all stakeholders are connected making communication and interaction seamless. Borrowers can manage their loan financing and multiple lenders and banks from one place. Arrangers can manage all their deals in parallel, understanding deal progress in real time, whilst sharing information securely with lenders, and building the book.
HUBX streamlines syndications processes and workflows to accelerate the close of a deal. The recent partnership and integration between HUBX’s front office solution and Finastra’s Fusion Loan IQ back-office solution, means banks can benefit from true end-to-end, straight through processing. HUBX also provides full flexibility to integrate across any system through several APIs including integrations with deal origination, KYC and asset servicing systems.
Stephen Ong expects that in the next decade, we will witness the full digitalisation of loan syndication, where loans will become digital assets with covenants managed by smart contracts.
To learn more about digital loan syndication platforms, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/
•• About HUBX ••
HUBX transforms private placement and loan syndication deal distribution for banks and exchanges by connecting into core systems to deliver dynamic data insights and a richer customer experience.
The HUBX platform reimagines loan syndication activities for banks and lenders and sets a new standard for the market.
https://www.hubx.capital/
