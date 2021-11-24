Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A304616

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/23/21 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 5 Park and Ride, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/23/2021 at approximately 1921 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle was operating erratically while traveling southbound on I-89. The report indicated the vehicle had pulled into the park and ride located off of Exit 5 in Williamstown. At 1954 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the park and ride. The operator, identified as Joseph Heim, showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Heim being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Heim was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for the above charge. Heim was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/12/22 at 0800 hours and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861