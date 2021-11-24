Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304616
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/23/21 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 5 Park and Ride, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Joseph Heim
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/23/2021 at approximately 1921 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle was operating erratically while traveling southbound on I-89. The report indicated the vehicle had pulled into the park and ride located off of Exit 5 in Williamstown. At 1954 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the park and ride. The operator, identified as Joseph Heim, showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Heim being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Heim was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for the above charge. Heim was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/12/22 at 0800 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861