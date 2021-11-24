Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21A304616

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/23/21 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 5 Park and Ride, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

On 11/23/2021 at approximately 1921 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle was operating erratically while traveling southbound on I-89. The report indicated the vehicle had pulled into the park and ride located off of Exit 5 in Williamstown. At 1954 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the park and ride. The operator, identified as Joseph Heim, showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Heim being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Heim was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for the above charge. Heim was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/12/22 at 0800 hours and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

