Nam A Bank honored with 2 awards for digitization initiatives and contribution to community

Nam A Bank received the 2 awards for implementing many practical social security programs, and significantly contributing to the sustainable development of the country. Nam A Bank awarded Best New Digital Bank Vietnam 2021 by International Business Magazine Nam A Bank awarded Outstanding Bank for the Community Vietnam 2021 by International Business Magazine

Nam A Bank wins 2 awards “Best New Digital Bank Vietnam 2021” and ‘”Outstanding Bank For The Community Vietnam 2021” from International Business Magazine.

Nam A Bank constantly made efforts to invest in technology, provide outstanding financial solutions to customers. Nam A Bank continuously organizes activities with humanitarian significance.” — International Business Magazine

DUBAI, UAE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pioneering efforts in the digital transition and implementation of social security activities towards the depth, Nam A Bank has been honored 2 awards “Best New Digital Bank Vietnam 2021” and ‘”Outstanding Bank For The Community Vietnam 2021”.

Nam A Bank is the only bank in Vietnam to receive this prestigious award after passing the rigorous rounds of Screening - Survey - Interview and Evaluation of the Voting Council. This is a clear demonstration of the Bank's breakthrough digital transformation activities. In addition, with the motto "promoting business associated with community activities", Nam A Bank also implemented many practical social security programs, significantly contributing to the sustainable development of the country.

To be honored is the Best New Digital Bank in Vietnam 2021, Nam A Bank has focused heavily on digitizing and becoming one of the Vietnamese banks of technology. This is the first bank in Vietnam to use robots in service and continuously improve, upgrading the technology ecosystem: Open Banking Digital Bank, Robot Opba, and automated trading systems VTM OneBank that help customers deal with 365 + 24/7 transaction, which is not to be made in direct transaction. With strategy of Nam A Bank's goal and motivation is to optimize and get a superior experience for customers when using financial products and services at the bank.

In particular, Nam A Bank continues to upgrade the Open Banking digital bank of Open Banking version 2.0 with the modern interface, increasing the features, utilities, and customers to make online banking transactions safe, secure all the time. Prominent features can be described as eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer), billing invoices online, creating a beautiful banking account such as like “999999999”, online savings with benefit is high interest rates, securities community Youtrade on Open Banking.

The pioneer in technology contributes to helping customers save time, safe transactions, convenience. At the same time, help Nam A Bank reduce operating costs, increase transparency, improve performance.

Especially, along with the award of the Best New Digital Bank in Vietnam in 2021, International Business magazine also honored Nam A Bank as “Outstanding Bank For The Community Vietnam in 2021”. During the nearly 3 decades of construction and development. Nam A Bank regularly implements a lot of community-oriented activities such as: The series of activities awarded scholarships to students help them can go to school; The program "Tet love" - giving thousands of special gifts to people in flood areas, places with many difficult circumstances; The “Giving Red Day” – “Blood Donation” held annually by Nam A Bank on each of its founding anniversary has received thousands of blood units, promptly bringing life to many patients.

Nam A Bank is also a strategic partner to accompany with “Employee Newspaper” to deploy many programs with profound humanistic meanings in Vietnam such as: Program "One million national flags with fishermen on the sea", Golden Apricot awards ceremony.

In the last two years, when the COVID-19 epidemic lasted and had complicated developments, Nam A Bank has implemented a series of activities to accompany with the whole country in disease prevention, such as: Support the Vaccine Fund, In order to fight against COVID-19, presented the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City with many practical equipment to accompany the city to strengthen equipment for the prevention of COVID-19.

A representative of Nam A Bank said: “Besides constantly striving to raise the position, Nam A Bank always preserves and promotes the tradition of mutual affection, contributing to the sustainable development of the country. We have constantly made efforts to invest in technology, provide outstanding financial solutions to customers. Simultaneously, with the mission of Banking for the community, Nam A Bank continuously organizes activities with humanitarian significance, contributing to bringing joy and smiles to millions of Vietnamese people. These two outstanding awards are worthy recognitions for Nam A Bank's pioneering efforts in digital transformation and community-oriented activities during nearly three decades of construction and development.”

International Business Magazine is a prestigious international magazine in the field of Finance and Banking, headquartered in Dubai UAE. Every year, IBM Awards gather to award certificates to hundreds of prestigious organizations and large enterprises with excellent achievements in business activities around the world. The banks awarded by International Business Magazine are all prestigious and prestigious banks in different countries.