Derby / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A504019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen & Tpr. Chad Weikel                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE: 11/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/23/2021, The Vermont State Police became aware of a missing persons report. Investigation has revealed that Michael Carkin (62) has not been seen or heard from since the evening of 11/15/2021. Carkin's last known whereabouts were in the Barton, VT area. The incident is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Carkin's welfare. A picture is not currently available. Anyone with knowledge of Carkin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

 

