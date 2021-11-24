Derby / Missing Person
CASE#: 21A504019
Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen & Tpr. Chad Weikel
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE: 11/23/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Missing Person
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/23/2021, The Vermont State Police became aware of a missing persons report. Investigation has revealed that Michael Carkin (62) has not been seen or heard from since the evening of 11/15/2021. Carkin's last known whereabouts were in the Barton, VT area. The incident is not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Carkin's welfare. A picture is not currently available. Anyone with knowledge of Carkin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
Vermont State Police – Troop A East
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881