New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Violations

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502883

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/23/21, 1742 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar House Motel, New Haven, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Trespass

-Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Mitchener

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/23/21 at approximately 1742 hours, Troopers were notified of a disorderly male at the Sugar House Motel in the Town of New Haven. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke to an individual who identified himself as Tyler Mitchener (27). While speaking to Mitchener, he began engaging in loud, tumultuous, and threatening behavior toward multiple residents of the Motel.  Mitchener was advised if he did not leave the Motel, he would be arrested. Mitchener refused to leave and continued to be belligerent.

 

When Troopers attempted to place Mitchener under arrest, he resisted.

 

After a brief struggle, Mitchener was placed under arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/22, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

