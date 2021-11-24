The Orchards Healthcare Center Commemorates its One-year Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration
Managing Partner Troy Bourne with Chief Operating Officer Darolyn Jorgensen, The Orchards Healthcenter Administrator Kelly Conk, Reata Glen Executive Director Suzanne Nasraty, and Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman Tony Moiso.
Managing Partner at The Orchards Healthcare Center Troy Bourne speaks to the attendees at the private event celebrating the first anniversary and grand opening ribbon cutting.
Darolyn Jorgensen – Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Conk – The Orchards Healthcenter Administrator, and Suzanne Nasraty – Reata Glen Executive Director cut the ribbon at the first anniversary and grand opening ribbon cutting.
The Orchards has proven to be a valuable addition to our overall community here in Rancho Mission Viejo.”RANCHO MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening its doors in November of 2020, The Orchards Healthcare Center could not have an official grand opening ribbon-cutting at that point, citing the pandemic as the cause. The Orchards Healthcare Center is a 129-unit campus comprised of 58 assisted living, 49 skilled nursing, and 20 memory care residences located in Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif.
— Tony Moiso, Chairman of Rancho Mission Viejo
The pandemic did not slow the dedication to providing senior living options in assisted living, memory care, and 24-hour skilled nursing. "We have been honored to have met and cared for these individuals and their families. They have become part of our community and our family. We cherish every person and family member served," said Kelly Conk, The Orchards Healthcare Center Administrator.
It was only fitting for a celebration when the pandemic began to wane. Recently, The Orchards Healthcare Center hosted a private event celebrating their first anniversary and the grand opening ribbon cutting.
Attendees included leadership, staff, residents, families, and community leaders from the area. Guests were seated in front of The Orchards Healthcare Center and enjoyed fine hors d' oeuvres, drinks, and desserts.
San Juan Capistrano City Council member and Partner at The Orchards Healthcare Center Troy Bourne said, "The team at The Orchards Healthcare Center has much to celebrate today. We [The city council] are uniquely fortunate. We are a part of a business that, in a meaningful way, blesses people's lives. There's a saying, 'we get the opportunity to do well while we're doing good,' and here at The Orchards Healthcare Center, we do both beautifully."
Tony Moiso, is Chairman of Rancho Mission Viejo, said his wife is a resident at the health center and is very pleased with her care there. He said, in part, "We have had the opportunity to see first-hand how well they care for their residents – their care is as good as it gets."
Moiso concluded by saying, "The Orchards has proven to be a valuable addition to our overall community here in Rancho Mission Viejo."
About The Orchards
The Orchards Healthcare Center is a new, open-to-the-public care community providing options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. Nestled among gently rolling hills and orange groves, The Orchards Healthcare Center is located on the border of San Juan Capistrano and Rancho Mission Viejo. Whether your loved one needs assistance with activities of daily living, medication management or short-term rehabilitation after hospitalization or procedure, The Orchards Healthcare Center is staffed with full-time wellness nurses, trained caregivers, licensed vocational nurses, registered nurses, physical, occupational, and speech therapists. For more information, visit: visitorchards.com or call 949-443-8900.
Photo credit - Thomas Litten, NDM Communications
