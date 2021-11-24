Submit Release
WESTMINSTER BARRACKS/ DUI DRUGS AND FALSE INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B105193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/21, 2309 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Southbound MM 30

VIOLATION: DUI DRUGS, FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Santos                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/21, at approximately 2309 hours, VSP Westminster was notified of a vehicle operating erratically traveling southbound in Interstate 91 at mile marker 30, in Westminster, VT. Troopers located the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. Further investigation led the troopers to believe the operator, Santos, was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. Santos was arrested for DUI and providing false information to law enforcement and was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 25, 2022, at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/22, 1300 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

