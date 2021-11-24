WESTMINSTER BARRACKS/ DUI DRUGS AND FALSE INFORMATION
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B105193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/21/21, 2309 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Southbound MM 30
VIOLATION: DUI DRUGS, FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Santos
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/21, at approximately 2309 hours, VSP Westminster was notified of a vehicle operating erratically traveling southbound in Interstate 91 at mile marker 30, in Westminster, VT. Troopers located the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. Further investigation led the troopers to believe the operator, Santos, was under the influence of drugs other than alcohol. Santos was arrested for DUI and providing false information to law enforcement and was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 25, 2022, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/22, 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.