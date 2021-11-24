Bay Area High School Students Host Live Sustainable Concert and NFT Auction in Support of California Fire Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, students from seven San Francisco Bay Area High Schools announced they will host the second annual “Tribute to Fallen Heroes” live charity concert on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 7PM PT at Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara, to fundraise for the families of Californian Firefighters who died in the line of duty. Harker School Sophomore, Nathan Liu, will lead the group of twelve young artists and ten volunteers in a touching tribute to raise funds for the California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters and the community they protect. Last year, Nathan Liu raised over $13,000 from the first “Tribute to Fallen Hero” online concert in support of the California Fire Foundation.
As we navigate the hardships of the post-pandemic world and the continued wildfires threatening California, Nathan and his friends hope to raise awareness and donations in support of those fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect us. The talented group will be joined by two world renowned Master Musicians, Dr. Ray Iwazumi from The Julia Music School on violin, and Dr. Koji Attwood from the University of Utah on piano. Nathan Liu will be on piano, alongside eleven young artists including Shayla He (on vocals), Ella Yee (dance), Vardaan Ghai (on guitar), Lucas Chen (on Cello) and Anna Lee ( rhythmic gymnastics), whom will perform a celebratory musical spectacle throughout the 90-minute concert.
The event will also be a platform to raise awareness for the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a vision close to Nathan’s heart. The SDGs include goals like no poverty, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and partnership. According to data from the Global Forest Resource Assessment between 80,000 -160,000 trees globally are cut down every day with a large portion being used in the paper industry, and this deforestation is resulting in a major impact on global climatic patterns. As a result, this concert will be 100% paperless. All the ticket sales will be handled through Eventbrite, while all the concert programing will go through a conceptual project called “Kontomo”, where the audience can scan a QR code to receive the real time concert program updates including performer bios, performance introduction, live stream video and sponsor information.
Nathan will also create an NFT (non-fungible token) collection which will be available for auction on OpenSea. This “Tribute to Fallen Hero” NFT collection will include concert artworks, concert video and the “Fire Fighter Superhero” avatars created by Nathan, and will be the first amateur charity concert to use NFTs to raise funds. The profit from sales of these NFTs and the future commission through the lifetime of this collection will be donated to the selected charities.
To purchase a concert ticket or become a sponsor, please visit Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-tribute-to-fallen-heroes-hybrid-charity-concert-tickets-201892023477
To submit an auction bid for the “Tribute to Fallen Hero” NFT collection, please visit OpenSea (link will provided here after the auction live):
Program and performer full bio: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16xPwDzCeFZ-BV3TWbV1n_Rud81pLuKWB/view?usp=sharing
Media Contact:
Judith Tsai
Mengsan88@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/TTFHmusic
Nathan Liu
