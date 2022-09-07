Silvanus Foundation Announces 3rd “Tribute To Fallen Hero” Golf Tournament and Gala in Support Of CA Fire Foundation
Nathan Liu performed piano to pay tribute to 82 fallen heroes in the 20th California Firefighters Memorial
Nathan Liu organizes the charity event and leads high school students to raise wildfires awareness and fundraise for CA Fire Foundation by golf and gala.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Liu, the founder of Silvanus Foundation and a junior at Harker School in San Jose, announces today the 3rd Annual “Tribute To Fallen Hero” charity event to take place on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The full-day event will include a golf tournament at Los Lagos Golf Course from 1 PM to 5 PM PT, followed by a masquerade-themed Gala event at the Triton Museum of Art from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM PT. The “Tribute to Fallen Heroes” event will feature a special musical performance by Liu and friends to raise community awareness and funding to support the families of Californian firefighters who died in the line of duty and wildfire prevention research. Liu has been committed to wildfire prevention-related work since he was 12 years old. His fundraising efforts began with the Paradise Camp Fire Video fundraising campaign in 2018. He then initiated the first Tribute to Fallen Heroes (TTFH) online concert on December 2020 and the second TTFH Benefit Concert (in person) on December 2021. He has raised more than $30,000 for the California Fire Foundation from these events which are used for scholarship programs for the children of California firefighters who died on duty or from job-related illnesses. Because of his excellent support for California Fire Foundation, Liu was invited to perform at the 20th California Firefighters Memorial in July 2022, held at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, where he played Chopin’s works in front of a packed audience of over 2,000 including firefighters, their families, and members of California Professional Firefighters. California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, were among the audience.
In addition to charity work, Liu also dedicates his efforts to wildfire preservation research. He has won back-to-back Synopsys Science Championship Awards in 2019 and 2020 for his research in studying California wildfire using Artificial Intelligence. In March 2022, he won Global Co-Lab’s “Teens Dream Changemaker Award”, in which Liu proposed his dream of supporting the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goal #13, climate change. This proposal led to the birth of his Silvanus Foundation. He also received the Turkish America TV (TATV) Staff Picks Award for his video on climate change awareness. TATV showcased his profile video at Smithsonian Folklife Festival on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, at National Mall in Washington D.C.
“We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support Nathan Liu has shown the California Fire Foundation,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. “We are humbled to be the charity beneficiary of the 3rd annual “Tribute To Fallen Hero” charity golf tournament and gala. This support makes a tremendous difference to California firefighters, their families, and the communities they protect."
“Nathan represents the highest ideals of a community member. He understands that living a purposeful life means supporting those in need,” said Paul Barsky, Head of the Upper School, Harker School. “Nathan's drive and dedication are proof that one individual truly can inspire others. His work on behalf of those most impacted by wildfires is a beacon for others who seek to lead from a place of caring, kindness, and responsibility. On behalf of all the lives that you have touched, I thank you, Nathan.”
About Silvanus Foundation:
Silvanus Foundation (Tribute to Fallen Heroes) is a 501C(3) Non-Profit organization founded by Nathan Liu. The Silvanus Foundation introduces and educates the community on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. California wildfire prevention is the first topic they addressed, they raised public awareness through the events they hosted, then the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice. For more information, please visit: https://www.silvanusfoundation.org/
