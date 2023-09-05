Igniting Hope and Honoring Sacrifice: The 4th Tribute to Fallen Heroes Benefit Concert and Forum by Silvanus Foundation
Nathan Liu organizes the charity event and leads high school students to raise funds for scholarships for fallen heroes' kids and Maui Wildfire Relief.SAN JOSE, CA, U.S.A., September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Liu, the founder of Silvanus Foundation and a senior at Harker School in San Jose, proudly unveils an unprecedented evening that strikes at the heart of valor, the "4th Tribute to Fallen Heroes Benefit Concert and Forum." Set to take place on Saturday, September 23rd, from 6:15 to 8:00 pm PDT at the prestigious Community School of Music and Arts in Mountain View, CA, this event stands as a resounding testament to courage and commitment.
The soul-stirring symphony of this annual gathering resonates deeply with those who recognize the monumental sacrifices forged by firefighters on the frontlines. A fervent advocate for wildfire prevention since the tender age of 12, Liu has relentlessly championed this cause. In a remarkable journey spanning four years, he has rallied a staggering $55,000 for the past 3 years, nurturing scholarship programs of California Fire Foundation that nurture the dreams of children orphaned by duty-bound firefighters. With unwavering dedication, these funds have directly uplifted the lives of 14 deserving young souls.
Distinguished by the luminous presence of notable University Alumni leaders, this evening transcends the ordinary. Their fervor for community service and their prowess in leadership seamlessly intertwine with the mission of this transformative event. Further adding to the tapestry of inspiration, a poignant address by Mr. Rick Martinez, Executive Director of California Fire Foundation, underscores the enduring impact of unity and support.
A pinnacle of the evening, a fireside chat between Nathan Liu and Ms. Meena Ghaziasgar, Executive Director of Development at Case Western Reserve University, will ignite discourse on the potential inherent in collaboration and the indomitable spirit of alumni engagement in philanthropic frontiers.
Witness the mesmerizing crescendo as a symphony of gifted young musicians, dancers, and impassioned panelists come together, casting light on the luminous talent that courses through our community's veins. The grand crescendo takes form with the captivating artistry of Master Cellist Mrs. Jennifer Chou, leaving indelible impressions.
This year's aim is to raise an awe-inspiring $25,000. This lifeline will be directed towards nurturing scholarships for the children of fallen firefighters in California. As echoes of wildfires reverberate across the island of Maui and the town of Lahaina, heroes, and their communities find themselves standing at the crossroads of uncertainty. Amidst this crucible, a portion of the funds raised at the "4th Tribute to Fallen Heroes Benefit Concert and Forum" will go to the Maui Wildfire Relief Fund, administered by the California Fire Foundation. These lifelines shall reach the heart of Lahaina, a poignant testament to the global resonance of compassion and the steadfast impact of noble endeavors.
“Unfortunately, in California, we have become too familiar with wildfires. We have been placed in a unique situation where because of this we have been able to offer support in various ways to our affiliates and their families in Hawaii. While we also prepare for our wildfire season in California, the support we give is only possible because of donations we receive from people like Nathan. Nathan has continuously shown the California Fire Foundation he is committed to raising awareness of our scholarship program. We are humbled and thankful to continue our partnership for a consecutive 4th year Tribute to Fallen Heroes Benefit Concert and Forum” Rick Martinez, the Executive Director of California Fire Foundation.
“Nathan's work to support our "fallen heroes" is a beacon to call forth our best version of ourselves. His commitment to raising awareness of and funds for the families of firefighters can inspire many to make a positive and meaningful difference in our community and society. Thank you, Nathan, for your tremendous energy, compassion, and inspiration!” Paul Barsky, the Harker Upper School Head.
For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-4th-tribute-to-fallen-heroes-ttfh-benefit-concert-and-forum-tickets-705320561787?aff=oddtdtcreator
About Silvanus Foundation:
Silvanus Foundation (Tribute to Fallen Heroes) is a 501C(3) Non-Profit organization founded by Nathan Liu. The Silvanus Foundation introduces and educates the community on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. California wildfire prevention is the first topic they addressed, they raised public awareness through the events they hosted, then the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice. For more information, please visit: https://www.silvanusfoundation.org/
About California Fire Found:
The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org.
