Homicide: 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 23, 2021, in the 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:17 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. An additional, adult male victim was located at the intersection of South Capitol and Galveston Streets, Southwest suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Dawann Saunders, of District Heights, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

