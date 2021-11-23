UPDATE*: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

*UPDATE* VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile *UPDATE​​*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/10/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kingdom Road, Albany, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Lillian Wright

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

*UPDATED PRESS RELEASE* : Lillian Wright was located on 11/23/21 safe and is no longer missing. ​

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in the Town of Albany during the early morning hours of 11/10/21. Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle operated by Braeden Niles of Newport City, VT. Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack. Wright has brown/black hair, approximately 5'8 in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. A recent picture of Wright is provided with this release. Anyone with information of Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.