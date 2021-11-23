Submit Release
*UPDATE*: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

CASE#:  21A503882 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier                               

STATION:  Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME:  11/10/21 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kingdom Road, Albany, VT 

 

MISSING JUVENILE:  Lillian Wright 

AGE:  16 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, VT 

 

*UPDATED PRESS RELEASE* :  Lillian Wright was located on 11/23/21 safe and is no longer missing.  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   

Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in the Town of Albany during the early morning hours of 11/10/21.  Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle operated by Braeden Niles of Newport City, VT.  Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack.  Wright has brown/black hair, approximately 5'8 in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.  A recent picture of Wright is provided with this release.  Anyone with information of Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.  

*UPDATE*: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

