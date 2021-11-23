*UPDATE*: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/10/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kingdom Road, Albany, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Lillian Wright
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
*UPDATED PRESS RELEASE* : Lillian Wright was located on 11/23/21 safe and is no longer missing.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in the Town of Albany during the early morning hours of 11/10/21. Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle operated by Braeden Niles of Newport City, VT. Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack. Wright has brown/black hair, approximately 5'8 in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. A recent picture of Wright is provided with this release. Anyone with information of Wright's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.