TxDOT Atlanta District Prepares For Winter Weather Season

ATLANTA - As the winter season approaches, TxDOT are preparing equipment for pretreating and clearing our roadways in the event of inclement winter weather. Drivers are urged to be weather ready as well.

TxDOT’s Atlanta district, which covers nine counties in northeast Texas, has over 120 pieces of equipment that can be utilized during winter weather events from snowplows and motor graders to brine makers. “In addition, almost 4,000,000 pounds of salt are in storage at maintenance sections across the district,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams. “We can also store 135,000 gallons of brine.”

At a demonstration on Tuesday, TxDOT maintenance crews explained how brine is made and how equipment like dump trucks are repurposed for spraying brine and plowing snow.

Drivers are being asked to do their part to get ready for the winter season, as well. TxDOT Safety Officer J.J. Singleton said that antifreeze, batteries, tires and windshield wipers should be checked on all vehicles. “Motorists should have an emergency kit. In case they get stranded, things like a first aid kit, booster cables, flashlights and abrasive materials like sand or cat litter could be extremely helpful,” he said.

TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt said patience on the road could make the difference in whether you get home safely. “Always use caution on slick or icy roads. Slow down, and when you must stop, brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction,” she said.

Motorists can always check road conditions at DriveTexas.org or 1-800-452-9292. Motorists in the Atlanta district can also find updates on Twitter.