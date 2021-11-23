Victoria Washington Named Recipient of AFCEA International Women's Appreciation Award 2022
CEO and President of Vision IT Victoria Washington will be a recipient of the AFCEA Women's Appreciation Award for 2022SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Washington has officially been named one of five recipients of the AFCEA International Women's Appreciation Award for 2022.
Victoria, who is the CEO and Founder of her company Vision IT, was nominated for this award because she has been a foundational Alamo leader for over 6 years and has demonstrated significant dedication to empowering women in business, supporting and leading women in STEM, and acting as a mentor for the women in her own company.
In 2020, Victoria launched the networking/mentoring platform Women with Vision (WWV), an impactful program that attracts professional women and business owners’ to network, facilitates the learning of new skills, offers support, and a space to share experiences. WWV’s primary goals is to connect entrepreneurial woman with mentors while allowing access to business resources from an extensive support network. Panels of successful women or keynote speakers discuss current topics relevant to women in business and Women With Vision now boasts 100 members and is growing every day.
In addition to this, Victoria is a strong supporter and inspirational leader for women in STEM. She sits on the board of Arkansas-based educational non-profit the EAST initiative. This initiative (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) oversees and trains students and teachers, offers professional development, and assists classroom technology integration. She has also established a relationship with St. Mary's University in San Antonio, funding a project that integrates technology into the research archives of psychology professor Dr. Heather Hill. Victoria has also engaged St. Mary's Dean of STEM programs to provide students with industry projects needed for graduation.
Within Vision IT, Victoria constantly seeks women in her company to take leadership positions and aids their professional/personal development by encouraging continual learning. Victoria meets with her female employees to discuss growth opportunities and develops flexible work schedules to pursue those opportunities. Victoria mentors her female employees and other female small business owners, hoping to build their careers to the level of success that she has found herself.
Upon notification of receiving this award, Victoria Washington says, "Here is were my passion resides and I look forward to doing more to encourage and uplift women."
The award ceremony where she will be presented with the award will take place at the WEST 2022 Premier Conference in San Diego California.
